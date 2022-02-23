LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer posted an 11-3 victory over Forsyth Central on Wednesday.
The Tigers were led by Elijah Magyar (2-for-2, RBI), Cody Russell (4 2/3 innings pitched, one earned run), Karson Kelly (1 1/3 innings, winning pitcher), Sims Godwin (2-for-2, two walks), Jake Bridges (2-for-4, RBI), Amari McCoy (two RBIs) and Jaylen Hoilette (two RBIs).
BASEBALL
North Gwinnett 11, Maynard Jackson 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Maynard Jackson 11-2 on Wednesday, improving to 4-1 on the season.
Josh Close pitched five innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing three hits.
The Bulldogs’ top hitters were Eli Pitts (3-for-4), Erik Parker (2-for-4, home run, double, four RBIs), Tyler Bak (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs), Mack Cromer (2-for-4), Nathan Kindland (2-for-4, RBI) and A.J. Filippone (2-for-3, RBI).
North Oconee 4, Brookwood 3
BOGART — Cody Fuller struck out six in four innings, allowing one hit, in Brookwood’s 4-3 loss at North Oconee on Wednesday. He also was 1-for-2 at the plate with a double.
The Broncos (1-3) also got offensive contributions from John Beverley (1-for-3, home run), Preston Bonn (1-for-4, RBI) and Jonathan Jaime (1-for-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Hebron 1, Mount Pisgah 0
JOHNS CREEK — Mason Roberts’ goal off an assist from Jones Martin was the difference in Hebron Christian’s 1-0 win over Mount Pisgah on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Daniel Torres and the defense posted the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hebron 5, Mount Pisgah 3
JOHNS CREEK — Emma Martin’s three goals fueled Hebron Christian’s 5-3 win at Mount Pisgah on Wednesday.
The Lions (4-1) scored four goals in the first half to seize control.
Mia Glisson and Mikayla Trapp had a goal each, Sofia Bombaloff had two assists and Keira Oliver and Tatum Lunsford added an assist each.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brookwood 5, Grayson 0
LOGANVILLE — Brookwood shut out Grayson 5-0 on Wednesday, including a sweep of the singles matches by Jaala Screws, Matea Andelic and Isabel Sanchez.
Jenna Heren and Saxon Williams won at No. 1 doubles, while Kyla Wallace and Shayda Torab earned the No. 2 doubles point.
Mill Creek 3, Lambert 2
SUWANEE — A singles sweep powered Mill Creek to a 3-2 win over Lambert on Wednesday.
Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Brooklyn Colavito won matches for the Hawks.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan falls to Blessed Trinity
ROSWELL — Wesleyan shot 163 in its first match of the season Wednesday, falling by eight strokes to Blessed Trinity at Brookfield Country Club.
Alex Holcomb shot 38 to lead the Wolves, and Ben Jackson shot 39.
