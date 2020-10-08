A wild Thursday night in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball ended with a pair of upsets, one that gave Mountain View the first region title in program history.
The Bears, despite losing 5-2 to Peachtree Ridge, clinched the championship by virtue of Mill Creek’s 13-12 win over North Gwinnett.
Mill Creek (14-11, 5-6 region) won in thrilling fashion on a walk-off, two-run double with two outs from Lael Ayala. Ayala also walked and was hit by a pitch during the game.
Dallis Goodnight had a big night for the Hawks, going 4-for-4 with four runs and four stolen bases. She also was hit by a pitch.
Olivia Shaw went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs, while Madison Dobbins went 2-for-4 with an RBI, three runs and a walk.
North fell to 22-5 overall and 7-4 in the region.
Mountain View (22-6, 9-2) was knocked off by Peachtree Ridge (17-8, 5-6) on Thursday. The Lions’ Elle Lunsford pitched all seven innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks. She gave up four hits. Lunsford and Jaylah Jarrell had two hits each to lead the Peachtree Ridge offense.
Mountain View’s Sarah Currie gave up three runs on three hits in four innings with two strikeouts. Lauren Evens drove in both Bears runs on a solo home run and a sacrifice. Currie, Callie Shrope and Claire Schneider each added a single.
SOFTBALL
Archer 8, Dunwoody 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Kailynn James pitched six innings and allowed two hits Thursday in Archer’s 8-0 win over Dunwoody. She struck out eight.
The Tigers were led offensively by K.K. Walls (2-for-4, two runs), Katy Moore (3-for-4, RBI, run), Faith Barth (2-for-4, two RBIs), Skylar Berkhiser (two RBIs) and Alex Hollingsworth (2-for-2).
Dacula 5, Commerce 4
DACULA — Maia Mumpfield’s game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Dacula a 5-4, walk-off win over Commerce on Thursday.
Michaela Dawkins had a home run and Emily Digby was 2-for-4 with an RBI, backing up a complete game from pitcher Sydney Boulware. Boulware struck out 12 and scattered six hits.
Buford 9, Winder-Barrow 1
BUFORD — Buford jumped out to an early lead Thursday and cruised past Winder-Barrow 9-1 in five innings.
Abbi Perkins and Emmy Hall had back-to-back doubles in a four-run first inning. Perkins had two RBIs and Hall went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.
Tavye Borders (2-for-2, RBI, stolen base, run) and Taylor Malvin (1-for-2, two runs) also stood out in the win.
Emma Grace Williams (10-1) pitched three innings and allowed four hits to earn the win. She struck out two and walked none.
Riley Reese pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit.
Buford is now 25-4 overall and 14-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA.
VOLLEYBALL
Hebron goes 1-1
ROSWELL — Hebron Christian fell to Alpharetta 25-19, 25-21, and defeated host Blessed Trinity 25-21, 25-21 on Thursday.
The Lions (37-8) were led by Malia Fisher (18 kills, five blocks), Carly Heidger (14 kills), Emily Sperring (10 kills), Emma Tennant (12 digs), Angelia Bonner (27 assists) and Morgan Smith (22 assists).
Wesleyan splits
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan lost to Johns Creek 25-23, 25-21, and beat Fellowship Christian 25-18, 25-18 on Thursday.
The Wolves (32-11) were led by Parker Tidwell (20 assists, five kills), Annabelle Lawson (five kills) and Jessica Strohmeier (13 digs).
