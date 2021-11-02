©Dale Zanine 2021_08_19 00372.JPG
Archer's Chase Sellers (2) runs against Westlake in the 2021 Corky Kell Classic at Dacula High School.

 Dale Zanine

Archer

Chase Sellers, 21 rushes for 140 yards, TD

Trey Richardson, 84 percent blocking grade, 2 extra efforts

Brian Williams, high blocking grade

D.J. Moore, 4 catches for 88 yards

Chad Alexander, 9 rushes for 62 yards, 3 TDs

Brookwood

Stone Bonner, 4 catches for 88 yards, 2 TDs

Dylan Lonergan, 9 of 14 passing for 121 yards, 29 rushing yards, TD

Tahj Johnson, 3 catches for 59 yards, TD

J.T. Hill, 92 percent blocking grade

Brandon Ortega, 89 percent blocking grade

Buford

C.J. Clinkscales, 13 rushes for 90 yards, TD

Christian Butler, 10 rushes for 63 yards, TD

K.J. Bolden, 3 catches for 65 yards, TD

Collins Hill

Sam Horn, 27 of 44 passing for 247 yards, 2 TDs, 8 rushes for 66 yards, 1 TD catch

Lucas Kulig, 91 percent blocking grade

Greater Atlanta Christian

Josh Sharpe, 205 passing yards, 3 TDs

Luke Hicks, 1 receiving TD

Will Hardy, 6 catches for 101 yards, 2 TDs, 11 tackles, one for loss, on defense

Hebron Christian

Nick Harden, 7 rushes for 111 yards, 2 TDs, 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery on defense

Offensive line/TEs, powered 583-yard night (519 rushing)

David Pierre, high blocking grade

Ashton Villegas, high blocking grade

Deacon Maynard, high blocking grade

Blake Wellham, high blocking grade

J.T. Sperring, high blocking grade

KingJoseph Edwards, high blocking grade

Thomas McVicker, high blocking grade

Lanier

Luke Jones, 82 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Anthony Ramos, 81 percent blocking grade, 1 pancake block

Javar Holloway, 2 catches for 39 yards

Mill Creek

Zekai Wimby, 7-yard catch, winning grade

Tye Green, 2 catches for 33 yards, winning grade

Joe Robinson, 5 rushes for 27 yards, 94 percent grade

Aiden Banfield, 86 percent blocking grade, 1 pancake block

Thurman Harris, 88 percent blocking grade

Mountain View

Meiki Williams, 14 rushes for 80 yards

Raphael Nelson, 9 rushes for 81 yards

Providence Christian

Dre Booker, 192 rushing yards, TD

Devin Long, 115 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Matthew Miller, 85 receiving yards, TD

Connor Jones, 250 passing yards, 3 TDs

Carleton Levy, 86 percent blocking grade

Isaac Cannizzaro, 90 percent blocking grade

Shiloh

Jamir Imuzai, 19 rushes for 139 yards, TD

Dion McDowell, 5-yard TD run

Lorenzo Moore, 3-yard TD run

