Archer
Justin Johnson, 13 of 26 passing for 109 yards, TD, 32 rushing yards
Emmanuel McRae, 7 rushes for 64 yards
Dru Dixon, 5 rushes for 15 yards, 2 catches for 37 yards
Jon Stafford, 3 catches for 27 yards, TD
Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 12 of 21 passing for 167 yards, 2 TDs, 9 rushes for 78 yards, TD
Bryce Dopson, 3 catches for 107 yards, 2 TDs
Correy Mays, 97 percent blocking grade
Taylor Smith, 92 percent blocking grade
Danny Elrod, 6 kickoffs for touchbacks, 37-yard FG, 4 PATs
Buford
Justice Haynes, 20 rushes for 214 yards, 2 TDs, 1-for-1 passing for 25 yards
Jordan Allen, 2 catches for 33 yards, 5 punt returns, 61-yard punt return TD
Eli McElwaney, 2 catches for 47 yards, TD
Dylan Wittke, 8 of 14 passing for 149 yards, TD
Ian Chandler, 89 percent blocking grade, 2 big-time blocks
Devin Forrester, 93 percent blocking grade, 1 big-time block
Discovery
Jacob Davis, 19 rushes for 109 yards, 2 TDs
Zavier Davis, 7 rushes for 109 yards
Greater Atlanta Christian
Jack Stanton, 14 of 19 passing for 258 yards, 6 TDs
Aidan McKinnie, 3 catches for 126 yards, 3 TDs
Braylen Burgess, 3 catches for 89 yards, 3 TDs
Zach Berry, winning blocking grade
Caleb Ellis, winning blocking grade
Lanier
Kaden Beard, 21 rushes for 115 yards
Choice Bradley, 2 catches for 28 yards, TD
Chase Jameson, 2 catches for 29 yards, 1 kickoff return TD
Tayo Ashadele, 1 kickoff return TD
Meadowcreek
Cameron Ellis, 27 of 33 passing for 233 yards, 3 TDs
Jordan Louie, 18 rushes for 190 yards, TD
Andre Craig, 9 catches for 112 yards, TD
Keshaun Singleton, 11 catches for 79 yards, 2 TDs
Mill Creek
Aidan Banfield, 4 pancake blocks, winning blocking grade
Brendan Jenkins, 3 catches for 25 yards, TD
Makhail Wood, 4 catches for 63 yards, TD
Caleb Downs, 7 rushes for 79 yards, 2 TDs, 6 catches for 63 yards, 10 tackles (7 solos), 1 pass breakup on defense
Jeremiah Schine, 2 pancake blocks, winning blocking grade
Norcross
Michael Ammons, 8 rushes for 69 yards, 3 TDs
Zion Taylor, 2 catches for 47 yards, TD
Lawson Luckie, 3 catches for 31 yards, 92 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Nakai Poole, 28-yard TD catch
Jaidyn Williams, 89 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
North Gwinnett
Grant Godfrey, 2 catches for 20 yards, TD, 2 pancake blocks
Julian Walters, 13 rushes for 87 yards, TD
Erik Ronning, 7 rushes for 52 yards
Harbin Tinney, 2 catches for 20 yards, 10-yard run
Parkview
Mike Matthews, 3 catches for 64 yards
Josh Haynes, 80 percent blocking grade
Anthony Arrington, 82 percent blocking grade
Donovan Paris, 6 rushes for 27 yards, 14-yard catch
Peachtree Ridge
Josh Evans, 256 total yards, TD
Jeremiah Colbert, 76-yard TD catch
Tyeion Cofield, 3 catches for 65 yards
Providence Christian
Ben Klassen, 19 of 30 passing for 356 yards, 6 TDs
South Gwinnett
Nate Miller, 17 of 27 passing for 223 yards, TD
Jayshawn Appling, 9 rushes for 91 yards, 2 catches for 18 yards
Anthony Carter, 6 catches for 87 yards
Eli McDowell, 3 catches for 50 yards, TD
Caleb Collins, 2 catches for 42 yards, 6 tackles on defense
Wesleyan
Ben Brown, 15 of 27 passing for 235 yards, 3 TDs
Jamie Tremble, 5 catches for 180 yards, 2 TDs
