Archer
William Wallace, 7 of 19 passing for 131 yards, TD
D.J. Moore, 4 catches for 78 yards
Frank Osorio, 2 catches for 39 yards, TD
Andrew Lane, 86 percent blocking grade, 3 knockdown blocks, 1 pancake block
Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 30 of 42 passing for 366 yards, 3 TDs, 10 rushes for 69 yards
Alexander Diggs, 8 catches for 141 yards, TD, 8 rushes for 90 yards, TD
Patrick Campbell, 5 catches for 68 yards, TD
Jumal Prothro, 7 rushes for 62 yards, 4 catches for 24 yards
Stone Bonner, 7 catches for 80 yards
J.T. Hill, 85 percent blocking grade
J.J. Silva, 4-for-4 PATs, 2-for-3 FGs, 1 tackle
Collins Hill
Cam Pedro, 26-yard TD run, 2 catches for 25 yards, TD, 93 percent grade
Cedric Richardson, high blocking grade
Discovery
Jacob Davis, 15 rushes for 138 yards, 4 TDs
Howard Copeland II, 7 rushes for 33 yards, TD
Tavion Jackson, 2 catches for 22 yards, 73-yard run
Izaejah King, 2 catches for 39 yards
Grayson
Joseph Taylor Jr., 17 rushes for 113 yards, TD
Dylan Elder, 12 rushes for 122 yards, TD
John Cineas, 3 catches for 33 yards
Greater Atlanta Christian
D.J. Allison, winning blocking grade
Hebron Christian
Gavin Hall, 10 rushes for 109 yards, 2 TDs, 12-yard TD pass
Mason Mitchell, 2-yard TD run
Kyle Roberts, 12-yard TD catch
Jack Luttrell, 57-yard punt return TD
Lanier
Ben Claypole, 82 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks, 4 tackles for losses, 2 sacks, 1 QB pressure, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery on defense
Aldes Costa, 84 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Luke Jones, 87 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
Mill Creek
Zekai Wimby, 2 catches for 45 yards, 2 blocked field goals
Aidan Banfield, winning blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Thurman Harris, 17-yard catch, winning blocking grade
Rylan Little, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Mountain View
Cam Gilliam, 88 percent blocking grade, 8 pancake blocks
Daniel O’Leary, 86 percent blocking grade, 8 pancake blocks
Sean Reese, 5 catches for 72 yards, 2 TDs
Justin Wilson, 5 catches, 62 yards
Mason Kidd, 16 of 25 passing for 233 yards, 2 TDs
Norcross
Javon Brown, 7 of 11 passing for 157 yards, 3 TDs
Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 67 yards, 2 TDs
Lawson Luckie, 2 catches for 50 yards, 2 rushes for 8 yards, TD
Quinton Pino-Bishop, 87 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
North Gwinnett
Marcus McFarlane, 23 rushes for 169 yards, TD, 8-yard catch
Maddox Brix, 95 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Jaaymen Rochell, 95 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Robert Long, 95 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Parkview
Colin Houck, 15 of 34 passing for 154 yards, TD, 5 rushes for 39 yards
Khyair Spain, 9 rushes for 117 yards, TD
Zion Taylor, 5 catches for 41 yards, TD
Antonio White, 2 catches for 51 yards
Josh Haynes, 75 percent blocking grade
J.B. Brown, 88 percent blocking grade
Peachtree Ridge
Jeremiah Colbert, 4 catches for 98 yards, TD
Miles Abernathy, 4 catches for 123 yards
Hayden Thompson, 11 of 25 passing for 250 yards, TD
South Gwinnett
Mekhi Phillips, 11 rushes for 103 yards, TD
Wesleyan
Jett Miller, 14 of 25 passing for 197 yards, TD
Reed Purcell, 5 catches for 60 yards
