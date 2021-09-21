x_MSC0184.jpg
Buy Now

Peachtree Ridge's Jeremiah Colbert (6) heads into the end zone during Friday’s game played at Peachtree Ridge.

 Craig Cappy

Archer

William Wallace, 7 of 19 passing for 131 yards, TD

D.J. Moore, 4 catches for 78 yards

Frank Osorio, 2 catches for 39 yards, TD

Andrew Lane, 86 percent blocking grade, 3 knockdown blocks, 1 pancake block

Brookwood

Dylan Lonergan, 30 of 42 passing for 366 yards, 3 TDs, 10 rushes for 69 yards

Alexander Diggs, 8 catches for 141 yards, TD, 8 rushes for 90 yards, TD

Patrick Campbell, 5 catches for 68 yards, TD

Jumal Prothro, 7 rushes for 62 yards, 4 catches for 24 yards

Stone Bonner, 7 catches for 80 yards

J.T. Hill, 85 percent blocking grade

J.J. Silva, 4-for-4 PATs, 2-for-3 FGs, 1 tackle

Collins Hill

Cam Pedro, 26-yard TD run, 2 catches for 25 yards, TD, 93 percent grade

Cedric Richardson, high blocking grade

Discovery

Jacob Davis, 15 rushes for 138 yards, 4 TDs

Howard Copeland II, 7 rushes for 33 yards, TD

Tavion Jackson, 2 catches for 22 yards, 73-yard run

Izaejah King, 2 catches for 39 yards

Grayson

Joseph Taylor Jr., 17 rushes for 113 yards, TD

Dylan Elder, 12 rushes for 122 yards, TD

John Cineas, 3 catches for 33 yards

Greater Atlanta Christian

D.J. Allison, winning blocking grade

Hebron Christian

Gavin Hall, 10 rushes for 109 yards, 2 TDs, 12-yard TD pass

Mason Mitchell, 2-yard TD run

Kyle Roberts, 12-yard TD catch

Jack Luttrell, 57-yard punt return TD

Lanier

Ben Claypole, 82 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks, 4 tackles for losses, 2 sacks, 1 QB pressure, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery on defense

Aldes Costa, 84 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Luke Jones, 87 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks

Mill Creek

Zekai Wimby, 2 catches for 45 yards, 2 blocked field goals

Aidan Banfield, winning blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks

Thurman Harris, 17-yard catch, winning blocking grade

Rylan Little, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Mountain View

Cam Gilliam, 88 percent blocking grade, 8 pancake blocks

Daniel O’Leary, 86 percent blocking grade, 8 pancake blocks

Sean Reese, 5 catches for 72 yards, 2 TDs

Justin Wilson, 5 catches, 62 yards

Mason Kidd, 16 of 25 passing for 233 yards, 2 TDs

Norcross

Javon Brown, 7 of 11 passing for 157 yards, 3 TDs

Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 67 yards, 2 TDs

Lawson Luckie, 2 catches for 50 yards, 2 rushes for 8 yards, TD

Quinton Pino-Bishop, 87 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks

North Gwinnett

Marcus McFarlane, 23 rushes for 169 yards, TD, 8-yard catch

Maddox Brix, 95 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Jaaymen Rochell, 95 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Robert Long, 95 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Parkview

Colin Houck, 15 of 34 passing for 154 yards, TD, 5 rushes for 39 yards

Khyair Spain, 9 rushes for 117 yards, TD

Zion Taylor, 5 catches for 41 yards, TD

Antonio White, 2 catches for 51 yards

Josh Haynes, 75 percent blocking grade

J.B. Brown, 88 percent blocking grade

Peachtree Ridge

Jeremiah Colbert, 4 catches for 98 yards, TD

Miles Abernathy, 4 catches for 123 yards

Hayden Thompson, 11 of 25 passing for 250 yards, TD

South Gwinnett

Mekhi Phillips, 11 rushes for 103 yards, TD

Wesleyan

Jett Miller, 14 of 25 passing for 197 yards, TD

Reed Purcell, 5 catches for 60 yards

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.