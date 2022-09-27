Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 30 of 38 passing for 405 yards, 4 TDs, 47 rushing yards
Miles Massengill, 10 catches for 127 yards
Bryce Dopson, 4 catches for 101 yards, 3 TDs
Lee Niles, 6 catches for 105 yards, TD
Jumal Prothro, 10 rushes for 36 yards, TD, 5 catches for 47 yards
Correy Mays, 96 percent blocking grade
Jovany Garcia Brake, 90 percent blocking grade
Buford
Justice Haynes, 15 rushes for 120 yards, 75-yard TD run
Dale Greene, 90 percent blocking grade
Discovery
Jacob Davis, 28 rushes for 178 yards, TD, 92 percent grade
Rylee Bradley-Roberts, 6 of 8 passing, TD, 90 percent grade
Offensive line/Damian Estrada, Calvin Milsap, Taiwan Townsend, Josiah Goldsmith, 94 percent blocking grade or higher
Greater Atlanta Christian
Xavier Daisy, 3 catches for 83 yards, 2 TDs
Jaden Henry, 3 catches for 75 yards, 1 TD
Jack Stanton, 2 passing TDs
Cardell Robinson, 1 rushing TD
Harrison Voelzke, 1 rushing TD
Caleb Ellis, winning blocking grade
D.J. Allison, winning blocking grade
Lanier
Tayo Ashedele, 7 rushes for 29 yards, TD
Chase Jameson, 4 catches for 55 yards, TD
Logan Laughlin, 4 catches for 103 yards, TD
Preston Ratliff, 11 of 18 passing for 180 yards, 2 TDs
Meadowcreek
Cameron Ellis, 22 of 33 passing for 323 yards, 11 rushes for 45 yards, 2 TDs
Jordan Louie, 18 rushes for 152 yards, 4 TDs, 6 catches for 100 yards
Keshaun Singleton, 9 catches for 122 yards
Andre Craig, 7 catches for 101 yards
Offensive line, high blocking grade
Mill Creek
Aidan Banfield, highest blocking grade on offensive line, 4 pancake blocks
Cameron Robinson, 23 rushes for 188 yards, 2 TDs
Brendan Jenkins, winning blocking grade, 3 catches for 16 yards, 11 rushing yards
Makhail Wood, winning blocking grade, 3 catches for 36 yards, TD
Norcross
Miada Jones, 91 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Myron McNeil, 90 percent blocking grade, 1 pancake block
A.J. Watkins, 9 of 10 passing for 71 yards, 2 TDs, 6 rushes for 92 yards, TD
Nakai Poole, 3 catches for 48 yards, TD
Lawson Luckie, 3 catches for 19 yards, TD, 84 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
North Gwinnett
Julian Walters, 17 rushes for 110 yards, 3 TDs
Xavier Couloutte, 2 catches for 48 yards
Peachtree Ridge
Josh Evans, 9 of 15 passing for 138 yards, 6 rushes for 43 yards, TD
Shiloh
Jeremiah Harden, 34 of 66 passing for 423 yards, 4 TDs
South Gwinnett
Nate Miller, 12 rushes for 78 yards, TD, 9 of 19 passing for 84 yards
Jashawn Appling, 19 rushes for 92 yards, 7-yard catch
Jayqunn Billingsley, 7 rushes for 52 yards, TD, 17-yard catch
Wesleyan
Ben Brown, 22 of 28 passing for 217 yards, 2 TDs
Jamie Tremble, 9 catches for 131 yards, TD
Recommended for you
Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities is Cirque du Soleil's 35th production. The big top will return on October 6 and the show will run through Christmas Eve. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.