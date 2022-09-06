A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 12:22 pm
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) takes off for a gain during their game at Campbell on Sept. 2, 2022.
Buford
Justice Haynes, 19 rushes for 202 yards, 3 TDs
Jordan Allen, 3 catches for 37 yards
Ian Chandler, 85 percent blocking grade, 5 big-time blocks
James Gregory, game-winning 36-yard FG with 1:19 left, 3-for-3 PATs
Discovery
Jason Harkless, 76-yard TD catch
Zavier Davis, 5 of 7 passing for 150 yards, 2 TDs
Offensive line, 90 percent grade (Damien Estrada, Calvin Milsap, Taiwan Townsend, Josiah Goldsmith, Thiago Terra)
Grayson
J.D. Davis, 11 of 13 passing for 129 yards, TD, 1 rushing TD
JoJo Stone, 3 catches for 43 yards, TD
Meadowcreek
Jordan Louie, 22 rushes for 234 yards, 2 TDs
Andre Craig, 9 catches for 140 yards, TD
Cameron Ellis, 13 of 30 passing for 175 yards, TD, 12 rushes for 34 yards, TD
Jordan Vang, 87 percent blocking grade
Mill Creek
Jeremiah Schine, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Cam Robinson, 114 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 17 receiving yards
Makhail Wood, 4 catches for 54 yards, TD
Hayden Clark, 11 of 20 passing for 122 yards, TD
North Gwinnett
Will Collins, 4 catches for 68 yards, TD
Maddox Brix, 93 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
Charise Thorpe, 92 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
South Gwinnett
Nate Miller, 10 of 17 passing for 158 yards, 2 TDs
Pierre Ford, 2 catches for 54 yards, TD
Anthony Carter, 3 catches for 48 yards, 2 rushes for 15 yards
Wesleyan
Reed Purcell, 5 catches for 100 yards, TD
Shepard Jones, 5 catches for 50 yards
Scenes from Clemson and Georgia Tech football in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022. Click for more.
