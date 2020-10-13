x_JEC4177.jpg
Buy Now

Dacula's Kaleb Edwards (2) during Friday’s game played at Norcross High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Archer

Vashaun Stockman, 1 of 2 passing for 16 yards, 4 rushes for 93 yards, TD

Chase Sellers, 4 rushes for 55 yards, 2 TDs

Schmari Campbell, 7 rushes for 135 yards, 2 TDs

Andrew Lane, 92 percent blocking grade

Javier Juarez, 6-for-6 PATs

Buford

Gabe Ervin Jr., 10 rushes for 178 yards, 2 TDs

Victor Venn, 9 rushes for 142 yards, 2 TDs

T.J. Lowe, 92 percent blocking grade, 8 knockdown blocks

Alejandro Mata, 48-yard FG

Dacula

Kaleb Edwards, 18 rushes for 174 yards, 2 TDs, 2 catches for 83 yards, TD

Adam Watkins, 90 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks

Greater Atlanta Christian

Deymon Fleming, 13 of 20 passing for 208 yards, 3 TDs, 63 rushing yards

Will Hardy, 5 catches for 62 yards, 2 TDs

Josh Williamson, 3 catches for 67 yards, TD

Will Gary, rushing TD

Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade

Michael Carr, winning blocking grade

Hebron Christian

Colten Gauthier, 11 of 24 passing for 126 yards, TD

Demetrius Rogers, 12 rushes for 53 yards

Jack Luttrell, 3 catches for 60 yards, TD, 10 tackles on defense, 9 punts for 31-yard average, long of 47, 3 punts inside 20

Jaiden Stowers, 2 catches for 39 yards

Lanier

Aaron Prum, 4 catches for 86 yards

Tyler Washington, 11 rushes for 70 yards, 2 TDs

Nick Claypole, high blocking grade, 6 tackles, 2 for losses on defense

Andrew Blackford, 17 of 27 passing for 303 yards, 2 TDs

Mill Creek

Khamari Glover, 123 total yards (6 catches for 76 yards, 44 return yards)

Christian McIntyre, winning blocking grade, 6 tackles on defense

Brendan Jenkins, 2 catches for 21 yards, TD

Norcross

Quinton Bradford, 87 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Mason Kaplan, 9 of 15 passing for 153 yards, TD

Lawson Luckie, 3 catches for 77 yards

Zion Alexander, 2 catches for 32 yards, TD, 40-yard run, 1 tackle, 2 pass breakups on defense

Kaleb Jackson, 8 rushes for 64 yards, 2 TDs

North Gwinnett

Seth Anderson, 3 catches for 35 yards

Brinston Williams, 7 rushes for 35 yards, TD

Jayson Gilliam, 3 catches, 1 TD pass on fake FG, 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup on defense

Parkview

Jared Brown, 6 catches for 95 yards, TD

Cody Brown, 11 rushes for 104 yards, TD

Colin Houck, 14 of 21 passing for 249 yards, 2 TDs

Tyler Curtis, 15 rushes for 112 yards, TD

Zion Taylor, 49-yard catch

Dylan Speakman, 2 catches for 58 yards, TD

J.B. Brown, 80 percent blocking grade

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.