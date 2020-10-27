Central Gwinnett
Mekhi Mews, 14 catches for 200 yards
Dacula
Kyle Efford, 20 rushes for 183 yards, 4 TDs, 29-yard catch
Blaine Jenkins, 9 of 13 passing for 209 yards, 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD
Dylan Hand, 4 catches for 62 yards
Duluth
Nyle Ervin, 12 rushes for 141 yards, TD
Jaiden Jones, 2 receiving TDs, 1 rushing TD
Greater Atlanta Christian
Branan Rountree, 47-yard FG, 40-yard FG
Michael Carr, winning blocking grade
Lanier
Luke Jones, winning blocking grade
Darren McLaurin, 9 rushes for 122 yards
Nick Claypole, winning blocking grade
Price Campbell, winning blocking grade
Mill Creek
Christian McIntyre, 5 pancake blocks, 7 tackles on defense
Dylan Lane, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Brendan Jenkins, 2 catches for 43 yards, TD
Norcross
Micah Green, 86 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks
Trey Goodman, 9 catches for 142 yards, TD
Lawson Luckie, 7 catches for 57 yards
Mason Kaplan, 18 completions for 218 yards, TD, 7 rushes for 31 yards, TD
Francisco Hernandez, 34-yard FG, 2-for-2 PATs
Shiloh
Antonio Meeks, 4 of 4 passing for 117 yards, TD, 21 rushes for 102 yards, 2 TDs
Myles Smith, 5 catches for 99 yards, TD, 3 kickoff returns for 44 yards, 2 punt returns for 20 yards
Dion McDowell, 6 rushes for 55 yards, TD
