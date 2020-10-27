©Dale Zanine 2020_10_2300412.JPG
Greater Atlanta Christian's Branan Rountree ( 36) kicks a field goal against Cedar Grove during the game Friday night at GAC. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Central Gwinnett

Mekhi Mews, 14 catches for 200 yards

Dacula

Kyle Efford, 20 rushes for 183 yards, 4 TDs, 29-yard catch

Blaine Jenkins, 9 of 13 passing for 209 yards, 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD

Dylan Hand, 4 catches for 62 yards

Duluth

Nyle Ervin, 12 rushes for 141 yards, TD

Jaiden Jones, 2 receiving TDs, 1 rushing TD

Greater Atlanta Christian

Branan Rountree, 47-yard FG, 40-yard FG

Michael Carr, winning blocking grade

Lanier

Luke Jones, winning blocking grade

Darren McLaurin, 9 rushes for 122 yards

Nick Claypole, winning blocking grade

Price Campbell, winning blocking grade

Mill Creek

Christian McIntyre, 5 pancake blocks, 7 tackles on defense

Dylan Lane, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Brendan Jenkins, 2 catches for 43 yards, TD

Norcross

Micah Green, 86 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks

Trey Goodman, 9 catches for 142 yards, TD

Lawson Luckie, 7 catches for 57 yards

Mason Kaplan, 18 completions for 218 yards, TD, 7 rushes for 31 yards, TD

Francisco Hernandez, 34-yard FG, 2-for-2 PATs

Shiloh

Antonio Meeks, 4 of 4 passing for 117 yards, TD, 21 rushes for 102 yards, 2 TDs

Myles Smith, 5 catches for 99 yards, TD, 3 kickoff returns for 44 yards, 2 punt returns for 20 yards

Dion McDowell, 6 rushes for 55 yards, TD

