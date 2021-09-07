x_KEN3675.jpg
North Gwinnett's Brinston Williams (22) scores during Friday’s game played at Parkview.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Collins Hill

Spenser Anderson, 116 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Discovery

Jacob Davis, 16 rushes for 77 yards

Tavion Jackson, 20-yard catch

Duluth

Evan Thomas, 6 catches for 156 yards, TD

Grayson

Joseph Taylor, 15 rushes for 110 yards

Dylan Elder, 14 rushes for 127 yards, 3 TDs

JoJo Stone, 8 rushes for 58 yards, TD, 13 of 18 passing for 84 yards

Hadine Diaby, high blocking grade

Waltclaire Flynn Jr., high blocking grade

K.J. Howard, high blocking grade

O’Neal Madom Madom, high blocking grade

Bryce Jones, high blocking grade

Greater Atlanta Christian

Gannon Hearst, 19 rushes for 122 yards

G.L. Tiberia, 5 rushes for 54 yards, TD

Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade

Noah Deas, winning blocking grade

Hebron

Jake Redman, 4 catches for 79 yards

Preston Rine, 3 catches for 42 yards

King Edwards, 26-yard TD catch, two-point conversion catch

Lanier

Bryan Williams, 18 rushes for 115 yards, TD

Luke Jones, 87 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Reese Scott, 4 catches for 72 yards, TD

Mill Creek

Donovan Journey, 14 rushes for 123 yards, 3 TDs, 7-yard catch

Thurman Harris, winning grade, 2-yard catch

Rylan Little, winning grade, 2 pancake blocks

Mountain View

Sean Reese, 6 catches for 161 yards

Mason Kidd, 21 of 37 passing for 287 yards

Meiki Williams, 12 rushes for 115 yards

Norcross

Christian Williams, 17 rushes for 58 yards, 14-yard catch

Nakai Poole, 4 catches for 56 yards

Latavius Johnson, 2 catches for 46 yards, 10 rushing yards

North Gwinnett

Brinston Williams, 12 rushes for 79 yards, 3 catches for 17 yards, 2 TDs

Marek Briley, 6 catches for 94 yards, TD

South Gwinnett

Glenn Rouse, 25 rushes for 191 yards, TD

Mekhi Phillips, 15 rushes for 78 yards, 15-yard catch

Jaqunn Billingsley, 3 rushes for 80 yards, TD

Muhammad Sillah, 2-for-2 PATs, 35-yard FG

Wesleyan

Thomas Cook, 3 rushes for 14 yards, TD, 5 catches for 62 yards

Townes Hardy, 5 rushes for 66 yards, TD

