Archer
Justin Johnson, 28 of 30 passing (93 percent) for 126 yards, TD, 80 rushing yards
Chad Alexander II, 55 rushing yards, TD, 11 yards per carry
William Wallace, 5 catches for 28 yards, TD
Gerardo Garza, 81 percent blocking grade
Barry Richardson, 83 percent blocking grade
Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 11 of 20 passing for 169 yards
Bryce Dopson, 4 catches for 137 yards, long of 72
Buford
K.J. Bolden, 4 catches for 66 yards, TD, 8 tackles (6 solos) on defense
Justice Haynes, 7 rushes for 144 yards, 2 TDs, 2 catches for 72 yards, TD
Lanier
Kaden Beard, 14 rushes for 89 yards
Chase Jameson, 4 catches for 84 yards
Preston Ratliff, 10 of 12 passing for 122 yards
Ben Claypole, 95 percent blocking grade
Mill Creek
Cam Robinson, 13 rushes for 164 yards, TD
Hayden Clark, 148 total yards, 1 passing TD
Kevin Mitchell, 8 rushes for 54 yards, TD
Aidan Banfield, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Jeremiah Schine, winning blocking grade, 1 pancake block
Makhail Wood, 2 catches for 60 yards, winning blocking grade
Mountain View
Jayden Dooley, 13 of 17 passing for 203 yards, 4 TDs, 4 rushes for 103 yards
Gemyel Allen, 87 percent blocking grade, 7 pancake blocks
Nate Lee, 87 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks
Zyon Davis, 43-yard run, 6 catches for 80 yards
Norcross
A.J. Watkins, 7 of 13 passing for 139 yards, 4 rushes for 62 yards, 2 TDs
Quentin Pino-Bishop, 94 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 87 yards, 2-yard rushing TD
Lawson Luckie, 4 rushes for 47 yards, TD, 85 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks, 6-yard catch
Michael Ammons, 9 rushes for 67 yards
Zion Taylor, 53-yard punt return TD, 3 catches for 37 yards
Drew Duva, 4-for-4 PATs, 2 punts for 39.5-yard average, both downed inside 20-yard line
North Gwinnett
Julian Walters, 17 rushes for 111 yards, 10-yard catch
Will Collins, 2 catches for 27 yards
Samford Halcomb, 1 TD pass, 4 rushes for 23 yards
Kayden McDonald, 7 rushes for 52 yards, 3 TDs, 4 tackles (3 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup on defense
Parkview
Carson Wilson, 2 catches for 20 yards, 2 TDs
Colin Houck, 9 of 15 passing for 71 yards, TD
Donovan Paris, 7 rushes for 40 yards, TD
Zach Hill, 3 catches for 24 yards, 3 rushes for 26 yards
South Gwinnett
Nate Miller, 13 rushes for 101 yards, 122 passing yards, 3 TDs
Jayshawn Appling, 12 rushes for 87 yards, TD, 2 catches for 27 yards, TD
Jayqunn Billingsley, 17 rushes for 76 yards
Anthony Carter, 3 catches for 45 yards, 2 TDs
Eric Calvillo, 4-for-4 PATs, 1-for-1 FG from 40 yards, 4 kickoffs for touchbacks
Recommended for you
After more than three decades as a mainstay at the Gwinnett County Fair, the 4-H Farm Friends barn remains a popular attraction with families. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.