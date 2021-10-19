x_KEN5348.jpg
Grayson's Joseph Taylor (2) finds some running room during a 2021 game at Mill Creek.

 Craig Cappy

Brookwood

Alex Diggs, 10 rushes for 55 yards, 2 TDs, 6 catches for 74 yards, TD

Dylan Lonergan, 13 of 23 passing for 214 yards, TD, 6 rushes for 64 yards, TD

Stone Bonner, 3 catches for 45 yards

Niles Prince, 2 catches for 66 yards, 4 tackles on defense

Central Gwinnett

Carmello Jeffery, 11 rushes for 80 yards

Collins Hill

Cam Pedro, 5 catches for 120 yards, 2 TDs

Ethan Davis, 5 catches for 100 yards, TD

Discovery

Howard Copeland, 8 rushes for 77 yards

Sidney Hesse, 90 percent blocking grade

Duluth

Caylon Washington, 3 catches for 124 yards, 2 TDs

Evan Thomas, 5 catches for 168 yards, 3 TDs

Grayson

Joseph Taylor Jr., 17 rushes for 71 yards, 2 TDs, 15-yard catch

Dylan Elder, 17 rushes for 91 yards, TD

JoJo Stone, 15 rushes for 123 yards, 7 of 14 passing for 75 yards, TD

John Cineas, 3 catches for 50 yards, TD

Griffin Scroggs, high blocking grade

Waltclaire Flynn Jr., high blocking grade

Hadine Diaby, high blocking grade

K.J. Howard, high blocking grade

Bryce Jones, high blocking grade

Lanier

Aldes Costa, 83 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks

Bryan Williams, 26 rushes for 175 yards, 3 TDs

Tyrell Willis, 81 percent blocking grade, 5 pancake blocks

Mill Creek

Canton Wilhoit, winning blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks

Donovan Journey, 12 rushes for 167 yards, 3 TDs, 4 catches for 20 yards

Joseph Robinson, 4 rushes for 37 yards, 2 TDs

Thurman Harris, 88 percent blocking grade, 16-yard TD catch

Alfonso Garcia, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Norcross

Lawson Luckie, 82 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks, 3 catches for 12 yards, TD, 2 TD runs

Andwele Williams, 85 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks

A.J. Watkins, 8 of 15 passing for 78 yards, 2 TDs, 9 rushes for 63 yards, TD

Christian Williams, 15 rushes for 65 yards

North Gwinnett

Dylan Gary, 6 catches for 92 yards, TD

Parkview

Colin Houck, 15 of 28 passing for 179 yards, TD

Mike Matthews, 9 catches for 147 yards

Cortez Smith, 80 percent blocking grade

J.B. Brown, 88 percent blocking grade

Providence

Dre Booker, passed school single-season rushing record at 648 yards

Matthew Miller, 5 catches, TD

Shiloh

Xavier Wright, 3 catches for 34 yards

Wesleyan

Jamie Tremble, 6 catches for 78 yards, TD

