urgent PREP FOOTBALL: Offensive Honor Roll From Staff Reports Oct 19, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Grayson's Joseph Taylor (2) finds some running room during a 2021 game at Mill Creek. Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BrookwoodAlex Diggs, 10 rushes for 55 yards, 2 TDs, 6 catches for 74 yards, TDDylan Lonergan, 13 of 23 passing for 214 yards, TD, 6 rushes for 64 yards, TD Stone Bonner, 3 catches for 45 yardsNiles Prince, 2 catches for 66 yards, 4 tackles on defenseCentral GwinnettCarmello Jeffery, 11 rushes for 80 yardsCollins HillCam Pedro, 5 catches for 120 yards, 2 TDsEthan Davis, 5 catches for 100 yards, TDDiscoveryHoward Copeland, 8 rushes for 77 yardsSidney Hesse, 90 percent blocking gradeDuluthCaylon Washington, 3 catches for 124 yards, 2 TDsEvan Thomas, 5 catches for 168 yards, 3 TDsGraysonJoseph Taylor Jr., 17 rushes for 71 yards, 2 TDs, 15-yard catchDylan Elder, 17 rushes for 91 yards, TDJoJo Stone, 15 rushes for 123 yards, 7 of 14 passing for 75 yards, TDJohn Cineas, 3 catches for 50 yards, TDGriffin Scroggs, high blocking gradeWaltclaire Flynn Jr., high blocking gradeHadine Diaby, high blocking gradeK.J. Howard, high blocking gradeBryce Jones, high blocking gradeLanierAldes Costa, 83 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks Bryan Williams, 26 rushes for 175 yards, 3 TDsTyrell Willis, 81 percent blocking grade, 5 pancake blocksMill CreekCanton Wilhoit, winning blocking grade, 4 pancake blocksDonovan Journey, 12 rushes for 167 yards, 3 TDs, 4 catches for 20 yardsJoseph Robinson, 4 rushes for 37 yards, 2 TDsThurman Harris, 88 percent blocking grade, 16-yard TD catchAlfonso Garcia, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocksNorcrossLawson Luckie, 82 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks, 3 catches for 12 yards, TD, 2 TD runsAndwele Williams, 85 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocksA.J. Watkins, 8 of 15 passing for 78 yards, 2 TDs, 9 rushes for 63 yards, TDChristian Williams, 15 rushes for 65 yardsNorth GwinnettDylan Gary, 6 catches for 92 yards, TDParkviewColin Houck, 15 of 28 passing for 179 yards, TDMike Matthews, 9 catches for 147 yardsCortez Smith, 80 percent blocking gradeJ.B. Brown, 88 percent blocking gradeProvidenceDre Booker, passed school single-season rushing record at 648 yardsMatthew Miller, 5 catches, TDShilohXavier Wright, 3 catches for 34 yardsWesleyanJamie Tremble, 6 catches for 78 yards, TD 