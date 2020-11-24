Archer
Renoldo Spivey, 11 rushes for 95 yards, TD
Andrew Spearman, 95-yard kickoff return TD
Brookwood
Conley Davis, 8 catches for 164 yards, 2 TDs
Kaleb Commings, 9 catches for 90 yards, TD
Jumal Prothro, 17 rushes for 72 yards, TD
Ryan Young, 88 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks
Discovery
Rashad Ray, 4 of 8 passing for 68 yards, 2 TDs, 10 rushes for 117 yards, 3 TDs
J.B. Seay, 26 rushes for 112 yards, TD, first 1,000-yard rusher in school history
Tavion Jackson, 28-yard TD catch
Darryl Walton, 2 catches for 25 yards, TD, two-point conversion
Greater Atlanta Christian
Deymon Fleming, TD pass
Josh Sharpe, 2 TD passes
Brooks Miller, receiving TD, rushing TD
Will Hardy, receiving TD, rushing TD
Will Gary, rushing TD
Christian Alvear, receiving TD
Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade
Abdul Barrie, winning blocking grade
Hebron
Colten Gauthier, 19 of 38 passing for 253 yards, 3 TDs, 12 rushes for 35 yards, 13-yard catch
Justin Peavy, 6 catches for 122 yards, TD
Jack Luttrell, 5 catches for 83 yards, eight tackles on defense
Preston Brown, 4 catches for 33 yards, 2 TDs
Lanier
Bryan Williams, 16 rushes for 137 yards, TD
Reese Scott, 5 catches for 67 yards
Price Campbell, high blocking grade
Nick Claypole, high blocking grade
Mill Creek
Hayden Clark, 13 of 20 passing for 193 yards, 8 rushes for 39 yards, 4 TDs
Donovan Journey, 7 rushes for 100 yards
Josh Battle, 7 rushes for 95 yards
Tim Page, 4 catches for 52 yards, 2 TDs
Dylan Lane, winning blocking grade
Norcross
Jahni Clarke, 28 rushes for 137 yards, TD
Micah Green, 87 percent blocking grade, 7 pancake blocks
Zion Alexander, 72-yard TD run, 3 catches for 11 yards, 3 tackles, 2 pass breakups on defense
Kaleb Jackson, 7 rushes for 63 yards, TD
Francisco Hernandez, 26-yard FG, 4-for-4 PATs
Parkview
Jared Brown, 5 catches for 53 yards, 3 rushes for 19 yards, 1 kickoff return TD
Cody Brown, 13 rushes for 165 yards, TD
Wesleyan
Banks Merkl, 83 percent blocking grade
Matthew Brown, 80 percent blocking grade
