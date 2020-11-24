©Dale Zanine 2020_11_2000476.JPG
Norcross’s Jahni Clarke (28) jumps over Archer’s Andrew Spearman (6) during the game Friday night at Norcross High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Archer

Renoldo Spivey, 11 rushes for 95 yards, TD

Andrew Spearman, 95-yard kickoff return TD

Brookwood

Conley Davis, 8 catches for 164 yards, 2 TDs

Kaleb Commings, 9 catches for 90 yards, TD

Jumal Prothro, 17 rushes for 72 yards, TD

Ryan Young, 88 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks

Discovery

Rashad Ray, 4 of 8 passing for 68 yards, 2 TDs, 10 rushes for 117 yards, 3 TDs

J.B. Seay, 26 rushes for 112 yards, TD, first 1,000-yard rusher in school history

Tavion Jackson, 28-yard TD catch

Darryl Walton, 2 catches for 25 yards, TD, two-point conversion

Greater Atlanta Christian

Deymon Fleming, TD pass

Josh Sharpe, 2 TD passes

Brooks Miller, receiving TD, rushing TD

Will Hardy, receiving TD, rushing TD

Will Gary, rushing TD

Christian Alvear, receiving TD

Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade

Abdul Barrie, winning blocking grade

Hebron

Colten Gauthier, 19 of 38 passing for 253 yards, 3 TDs, 12 rushes for 35 yards, 13-yard catch

Justin Peavy, 6 catches for 122 yards, TD

Jack Luttrell, 5 catches for 83 yards, eight tackles on defense

Preston Brown, 4 catches for 33 yards, 2 TDs

Lanier

Bryan Williams, 16 rushes for 137 yards, TD

Reese Scott, 5 catches for 67 yards

Price Campbell, high blocking grade

Nick Claypole, high blocking grade

Mill Creek

Hayden Clark, 13 of 20 passing for 193 yards, 8 rushes for 39 yards, 4 TDs

Donovan Journey, 7 rushes for 100 yards

Josh Battle, 7 rushes for 95 yards

Tim Page, 4 catches for 52 yards, 2 TDs

Dylan Lane, winning blocking grade

Norcross

Jahni Clarke, 28 rushes for 137 yards, TD

Micah Green, 87 percent blocking grade, 7 pancake blocks

Zion Alexander, 72-yard TD run, 3 catches for 11 yards, 3 tackles, 2 pass breakups on defense

Kaleb Jackson, 7 rushes for 63 yards, TD

Francisco Hernandez, 26-yard FG, 4-for-4 PATs

Parkview

Jared Brown, 5 catches for 53 yards, 3 rushes for 19 yards, 1 kickoff return TD

Cody Brown, 13 rushes for 165 yards, TD

Wesleyan

Banks Merkl, 83 percent blocking grade

Matthew Brown, 80 percent blocking grade

