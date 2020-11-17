x_JEC2687.jpg
Dacula's Percy Williams (13) tries to tackle Dacula's Kyle Efford (18) during Friday’s game played at Mill Creek High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Archer

Jiaquez Thorpe, 4 catches for 53 yards, TD

Frank Osorio, 2 catches for 72 yards, TD

Schmari Campbell, 4 rushes for 83 yards, TD

Brookwood

Dan Le-Hernandez, 3-for-3 on FGs, including 29-yard game-winner, 19-yard run on fake punt, 6 kickoff for touchbacks, 36-yard punting average, 2 inside 20-yard line

Stone Bonner, 3 catches for 91 yards, TD

Jumal Prothro, 20 rushes for 106 yards

Ryan Young, 86 percent blocking grade, 3 knockdown blocks

J.T. Hill, 86 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks

Sam M’Bake, 8 catches for 70 yards

Buford

Dylan Wittke, 8 of 10 passing for 173 yards, 3 TDs

Ashton Daniels, 3 of 4 passing for 73 yards, TD, 2 rushes for 20 yards, TD

Jake Pope, 2 catches for 50 yards, 2 TDs

Isaiah Bond, 2 catches for 65 yards, TD

Central Gwinnett

Mekhi Mews, 5 catches for 86 yards, TD vs. Dacula, 3 tackles, 1 for loss on defense

Eldrick Mason, 6 catches for 118 yards, TD

Collins Hill

Sam Horn, 24 of 33 passing for 325 yards, 3 TDs

Spenser Anderson, 12 rushes for 55 yards, 3 catches for 39 yards

Dacula

Kyle Efford, 26 rushes for 244 yards, 2 TDs, 7 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 interception

Tyriek McDaniel, 90 percent blocking grade, 7 knockdown blocks

Percy Williams, 82-yard kickoff return TD, 126 return yards

Discovery

J.B. Seay, 35 rushes for 202 yards, 2 TDs

Jadon Worthem, 11 rushes for 54 yards, TD

Nate Wilson, 3 catches for 35 yards

Sidney Hesse, 94 percent blocking grade

Nigel Nolley, 91 percent blocking grade

GAC

Deymon Fleming, completed 15 of 19 passes (78 percent) for 176 yards, 4 TDs, 11 rushes for 40 yards, TD

Brooks Miller, 5 catches for 74 yards, 3 TDs, 1 interception on defense

Will Gary, 24 rushes for 97 yards, 31-yard catch

Saiku White, 5 catches for 54 yards, TD

Michael Carr, winning blocking grade

Bobby Kincade, winning blocking grade

Hebron

Colten Gauthier, 6 of 8 passing for 267 yards, 5 TDs, 3 rushes for 34 yards, TD

Jaiden Stowers, 2 catches for 99 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception on defense

Jack Luttrell, 85-yard TD catch

Justin Peavy, 2 catches for 58 yards, TD

Preston Brown, 25-yard TD catch

Lanier

Anthony Ramos, high blocking grade

Carson Thomas, 3 catches for 78 yards, 1 rushing TD

Reese Scott, 3 catches for 41 yards

Mill Creek

Donovan Journey, 9 rushes for 47 yards, 36-yard TD catch

Travis Williams, 2 catches for 23 yards, TD

Christian McIntyre, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Collin Russell, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Thurman Harris, winning blocking grade

South Gwinnett

Khoreem Miller, 22 rushes for 233 yards, 3 TDs

Rion White, 10 of 20 passing for 207 yards, TD

Corey Johnston, 6 catches for 125 yards, TD

Armond Anderson, 3 catches for 79 yards

Parwez Tanha, 3-for-3 PATs

Wesleyan

Griffin Caldwell, 21 rushes for 169 yards, game-winning TD run

Cooper Blauser, 6 catches for 59 yards

