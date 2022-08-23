Brookwood
Dylan Lonergan, 12 of 22 passing for 186 yards, 2 TDs, 9 rushes for 78 yards, TD
Bryce Dopson, 2 kickoff returns for 171 yards, TD, 2 catches for 54 yards, TD
Miles Massengill, 5 catches for 63 yards
Jumal Prothro, 10 rushes for 68 yards, 2 catches for 16 yards
Offensive line (Correy Mays, Jovany Garcia-Brake, Daniel Smith, Secrea Algie, Taylor Smith), 0 sacks allowed, 150 rushing yards
Central Gwinnett
Makhi Cunningham, 11 of 14 passing for 193 yards, 3 TDs, two-point conversion
Michael Sarmiento-Arias, 3-for-3 PATs, 54-yard kickoff average as first-year kicker
Collins Hill
Mikey Sheehan, 14 of 20 passing for 144 yards, 2 TDs
Chase Nash, TD catch
Jayden Davis, TD catch
Discovery
Zavier Davis, 10 of 14 passing for 158 yards, TD, 9 rushes for 46 yards
Jacob Davis, 19 rushes for 94 yards, 2 TDs
Zaid Hassan, 5 catches for 65 yards, TD
Grayson
Joseph Taylor Jr., 19 rushes for 110 yards, TD
Caden High, 4 catches for 63 yards
J.D. Davis, 13 of 19 passing for 157 yards, TD
Jojo Stone, 111 total yards, 36-yard rushing TD
Greater Atlanta Christian
Mekhi Blocker, TD pass
Stephen Michael Phillips, TD catch
Jack Stanton, TD run
D.J. Allison, winning blocking grade
Hebron Christian
J.T. Hornick, 2 rushes for 30 yards, TD, 8-yard catch, 1 kickoff return TD, 4 tackles on defense
Lanier
Kaden Beard, 19 rushes for 73 yards
T.J. Peyton, 9 rushes for 79 yards
Gibson Rietig, 85 percent blocking grade
Tomas Hernandez, 82 percent blocking grade
Aldes Costa, 80 percent blocking grade
Meadowcreek
Jordan Louie, 16 rushes, 215 yards, 2 TDs, 5 catches for 48 yards, 33-yard kickoff return
Cameron Ellis, 14 of 20 passing for 182 yards, 3 TDs
Andre Craig, 7 catches for 103 yards, 2 TDs
Mecca Edwards, 84 percent blocking grade
Mountain View
Gemyel Allen, 87 percent blocking grade, 8 pancake blocks
Offensive line, 83 percent blocking grade, 20 pancake blocks
Jayden Dooley, 8 rushes for 111 yards
Zyon Davis, 12 offensive touches, 58 yards, TD
Norcross
Zion Taylor, 7 catches for 86 yards
A.J. Watkins, 16 of 22 passing for 145 yards, TD, 12 rushes for 73 yards, TD
Nakai Poole, 8 catches for 64 yards
Michael Ammons, 12 rushes for 56 yards
Lawson Luckie, 5 catches for 46 yards, TD, 83 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks
Ethan La Pia, 88 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Drew Duva, 34-yard FG, 3-for-3 PATs, 3 touchbacks on kickoffs, 2 punts for 39-yard average
North Gwinnett
Marek Briley, 7 catches for 167 yards, 2 TDs
Ryan Hall, 12 of 18 passing for 237 yards, 2 TDs, 8 rushes for 85 yards, TD
Julian Walters, 18 rushes for 151 yards, TD
Maddox Brix, 90 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Will Collins, 2 catches for 50 yards
Parkview
Mike Matthews, 6 catches for 111 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception on defense
Khyair Spain, 13 rushes for 144 yards, 2 TDs
Jordan Floyd, 82 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks
Colin Houck, 13 of 18 passing for 196 yards, 3 TDs, 3 rushes for 9 yards, TD
Carson Wilson, 35-yard TD catch, 3 knockdown blocks
Peachtree Ridge
Josh Evans, 5 of 6 passing for 82 yards, 2 TDs
Ladavius Dye, 8 rushes for 105 yards, TD
Myles Abernathy, 2 catches for 38 yards, TD
Ahmed Mohamed, 1-for-1 FGs, 3-for-3 PATs
South Gwinnett
Nate Miller, 11 rushes for 55 yards, 2 TDs, 16 of 22 passing for 217 yards, TD
Jayqunn Billingsley, 19 rushes for 80 yards, 24-yard kickoff return
A.J. Pigford, 6 catches for 133 yards, TD, 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 sacks on defense
Marcus Mascoll, 85 percent blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Eric Calvillo, 2-for-2 FGs, 4 touchbacks on kickoffs
Wesleyan
Ben Brown, 14 of 19 passing for 162 yards, 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD
Jamie Tremble, 7 catches for 72 yards
