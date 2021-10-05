Offers go here

urgent

PREP FOOTBALL: Offensive Honor Roll

©Dale Zanine 2021_08_21 00529.JPG
Brookwood's Dylan Lonergan (12) passes the football against Collins Hill during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 21.

 Dale Zanine

Archer

Caleb Peevy, 10 of 12 passing for 202 yards, 2 TDs

Chase Sellers, 8 rushes for 70 yards, TD

Kunmi Ibrahim, 94 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks

D.J. Moore, 4 catches for 65 yards, 3 TDs

Frank Osorio, 2 catches for 108 yards

Jake Bridges, great special teams blocking

Brookwood

Dylan Lonergan, 24 of 36 passing for 366 yards, 2 TDs, 10 rushes for 72 yards

Alex Diggs, 10 rushes for 27 yards, 2 TDs, 8 catches for 180 yards, TD

Stone Bonner, 4 catches for 89 yards

Josh Crum, 4 catches for 61 yards

J.J. Silva, 2-for-2 FGs

Central Gwinnett

Justin Johnson, 13 of 20 passing for 153 yards, TD, 7 rushes for 63 yards

Deavon Garrett, 3 catches for 56 yards

Collins Hill

Sam Horn, 30 of 45 passing for 273 yards, 4 TDs

Cam Pedro, 7 catches for 89 yards, 2 TDs

Spenser Anderson, 12 rushes for 83 yards, 5 catches for 52 yards, TD

Discovery

Jacob Davis, 27 rushes for 172 yards

Tavion Jackson, 3 catches for 35 yards, TD

Jordan Chatman, 4 of 11 passing for 64 yards, TD

Greater Atlanta Christian

Gannon Hearst, 9 rushes for 140 yards, 2 TDs, 94-yard TD run

Mekhi Blocker, 1 rushing TD

Cardell Robinson, 1 rushing TD

D.J. Allison, winning blocking grade

Jack Braswell, winning blocking grade

Hebron Christian

Gavin Hall, 12 rushes for 55 yards, 6 of 15 passing for 47 yards, 8 tackles on defense

Kyle Roberts, 9 rushes for 40 yards, TD

Mill Creek

Tye Green, 2 catches for 52 yards, TD

Makhail Wood, 2 catches for 36 yards, 2 returns for 18 yards

Hayden Clark, 16 of 39 passing for 279 yards, 2 TDs

Norcross

Andwele Williams, 86 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocks

A.J. Watkins, 7 of 8 passing for 133 yards, 2 TDs, 5 rushes for 43 yards, TD

Lawson Luckie, 3 catches for 68 yards, TD

Tad Logan, 3 rushes for 24 yards, 2 TDs

Nakai Poole, 2 catches for 24 yards, TD

North Gwinnett

Marek Briley, 6 catches for 83 yards

Marcus McFarlane, 16 rushes for 102 yards, TD

South Gwinnett

Mekhi Phillips, 17 rushes for 100 yards

Nate Miller, 149 passing yards, 2 TDs

Alphonse Russo, 80 percent blocking grade

Wesleyan

Thomas Cook, 1-for-1 passing for 68-yard TD, 4 catches for 54 yards, TD

Bobby Cook, 2 catches for 94 yards, TD

