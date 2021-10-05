urgent PREP FOOTBALL: Offensive Honor Roll From Staff Reports Oct 5, 2021 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brookwood's Dylan Lonergan (12) passes the football against Collins Hill during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 21. Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ArcherCaleb Peevy, 10 of 12 passing for 202 yards, 2 TDsChase Sellers, 8 rushes for 70 yards, TD Kunmi Ibrahim, 94 percent blocking grade, 3 pancake blocksD.J. Moore, 4 catches for 65 yards, 3 TDsFrank Osorio, 2 catches for 108 yardsJake Bridges, great special teams blockingBrookwoodDylan Lonergan, 24 of 36 passing for 366 yards, 2 TDs, 10 rushes for 72 yardsAlex Diggs, 10 rushes for 27 yards, 2 TDs, 8 catches for 180 yards, TDStone Bonner, 4 catches for 89 yardsJosh Crum, 4 catches for 61 yardsJ.J. Silva, 2-for-2 FGsCentral GwinnettJustin Johnson, 13 of 20 passing for 153 yards, TD, 7 rushes for 63 yardsDeavon Garrett, 3 catches for 56 yardsCollins HillSam Horn, 30 of 45 passing for 273 yards, 4 TDsCam Pedro, 7 catches for 89 yards, 2 TDsSpenser Anderson, 12 rushes for 83 yards, 5 catches for 52 yards, TDDiscoveryJacob Davis, 27 rushes for 172 yardsTavion Jackson, 3 catches for 35 yards, TDJordan Chatman, 4 of 11 passing for 64 yards, TDGreater Atlanta ChristianGannon Hearst, 9 rushes for 140 yards, 2 TDs, 94-yard TD runMekhi Blocker, 1 rushing TD Cardell Robinson, 1 rushing TDD.J. Allison, winning blocking gradeJack Braswell, winning blocking gradeHebron ChristianGavin Hall, 12 rushes for 55 yards, 6 of 15 passing for 47 yards, 8 tackles on defenseKyle Roberts, 9 rushes for 40 yards, TDMill CreekTye Green, 2 catches for 52 yards, TDMakhail Wood, 2 catches for 36 yards, 2 returns for 18 yardsHayden Clark, 16 of 39 passing for 279 yards, 2 TDsNorcrossAndwele Williams, 86 percent blocking grade, 4 pancake blocksA.J. A.J. Watkins, 7 of 8 passing for 133 yards, 2 TDs, 5 rushes for 43 yards, TDLawson Luckie, 3 catches for 68 yards, TDTad Logan, 3 rushes for 24 yards, 2 TDsNakai Poole, 2 catches for 24 yards, TDNorth GwinnettMarek Briley, 6 catches for 83 yardsMarcus McFarlane, 16 rushes for 102 yards, TDSouth GwinnettMekhi Phillips, 17 rushes for 100 yardsNate Miller, 149 passing yards, 2 TDsAlphonse Russo, 80 percent blocking gradeWesleyanThomas Cook, 1-for-1 passing for 68-yard TD, 4 catches for 54 yards, TDBobby Cook, 2 catches for 94 yards, TD 