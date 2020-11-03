©Dale Zanine 2020_10_3000098.JPG
Grayson's Jamal Haynes (1) runs against Parkview during Friday night's game at Grayson High School.

 Dale Zanine

Archer

Vashaun Stockmann, 5 of 5 passing for 85 yards, 2 TDs

Rontayveon Grant, 7 rushes for 75 yards, TD

D.J. Moore, 2 catches for 37 yards, TD

Andrew Lane, 12-yard TD catch, 88 percent blocking grade

Andrew Dyer, 3 returns for 75 yards

Buford

Nick King, 90 percent blocking grade, 8 knockdown blocks on 43 snaps

Victor Venn, 9 rushes for 72 yards, 3 TDs

Eli Parks, 9-yard run, 29-yard TD catch

Alejandro Mata, 46- and 32-yard FGs

Collins Hill

Sam Horn, 15 of 35 passing for 345 yards, 5 TDs

Travis Hunter, 5 catches for 144 yards, 2 TDs, 9-yard TD run, 7 tackles, 1 interception on defense

Sean Norris, 6 catches for 129 yards, 3 TDs

Duluth

Lonnie Ratliff IV, 14 of 23 passing for 272 yards, 3 TDs

Rishon Spencer, 4 catches for 155 yards, 2 TDs

Grayson

Tyzen Wilkerson, 89 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks

Garrett Brophy, 86 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks

Griffin Scroggs, 80 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks

Jamal Haynes, 5 catches for 84 yards, 37-yard pass, 40 return yards

Jaden Smith, 4 catches for 132 yards, TD

Phil Mafah, 12 rushes for 149 yards, 2 TDs

Greater Atlanta Christian

Will Hardy, 5 catches for 88 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Deymon Fleming, 200 yards total offense, completed 70 percent of passes, 3 TDs

Michael Carr, winning blocking grade

Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade

Hebron

Colten Gauthier, 23 of 40 passing for 205 yards, TD

Jonathan Burke, 6 catches for 98 yards

Demetrius Rogers, 20 rushes for 83 yards

Jack Luttrell, 5 catches for 51 yards, TD, 6 tackles on defense

Lanier

Aaron Prum, 5 catches for 89 yards

Savodd Underwood, 7 rushes for 39 yards, TD

Meadowcreek

Malachi Watkins, 11 of 21 passing, 2 TDs

Andre Craig, 3 rushes for 39 yards, 6 catches for 113 yards, TD

Latreveone Gaither, 15 rushes for 140 yards, 3 TDs

Mill Creek

Josh Battle, 18 rushes for 114 yards, 3 TDs, 2 tackles on defense

Khamari Glover, 6 returns for 142 yards, 53-yard TD run

Dylan Lane, winning blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks

Collin Russell, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Thurman Harris, winning blocking grade, 7-yard catch

Travis Williams, 22-yard catch, winning grade

Christian McIntyre, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks

Mountain View

Mossiah Carter, 10 catches for 143 yards, TD

Norcross

Mason Kaplan, 5 of 8 passing for 112 yards, 3 TDs

Kaleb Jackson, 4 rushes for 98 yards, TD

Zion Alexander, 2 catches for 87 yards, 2 TDs

Jahni Clarke, 3 rushes for 62 yards

North Gwinnett

Cade Funderburk, 4 catches for 50 yards, TD

Peachtree Ridge

Jairus Griffin, 3 catches for 41 yards, 2 TDs

Michael Hernandez, 4 catches for 60 yards

South Gwinnett

Rion White, 14 of 20 passing for 258 yards, 2 TDs

Corey Johnston, 4 catches for 111 yards, 2 TDs

Nigel Hussey, 7 catches for 100 yards

Khoreem Miller, 24 rushes for 122 yards, TD, 22-yard catch

Parwez Tanha, 2-for-2 FGs (34 and 28 yards)

Wesleyan

Matthew Brown, 80 percent blocking grade

Griffin Caldwell, 16 rushes for 61 yards, 2 TDs (all in second half), 1 interception





