Archer
Vashaun Stockmann, 5 of 5 passing for 85 yards, 2 TDs
Rontayveon Grant, 7 rushes for 75 yards, TD
D.J. Moore, 2 catches for 37 yards, TD
Andrew Lane, 12-yard TD catch, 88 percent blocking grade
Andrew Dyer, 3 returns for 75 yards
Buford
Nick King, 90 percent blocking grade, 8 knockdown blocks on 43 snaps
Victor Venn, 9 rushes for 72 yards, 3 TDs
Eli Parks, 9-yard run, 29-yard TD catch
Alejandro Mata, 46- and 32-yard FGs
Collins Hill
Sam Horn, 15 of 35 passing for 345 yards, 5 TDs
Travis Hunter, 5 catches for 144 yards, 2 TDs, 9-yard TD run, 7 tackles, 1 interception on defense
Sean Norris, 6 catches for 129 yards, 3 TDs
Duluth
Lonnie Ratliff IV, 14 of 23 passing for 272 yards, 3 TDs
Rishon Spencer, 4 catches for 155 yards, 2 TDs
Grayson
Tyzen Wilkerson, 89 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks
Garrett Brophy, 86 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks
Griffin Scroggs, 80 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks
Jamal Haynes, 5 catches for 84 yards, 37-yard pass, 40 return yards
Jaden Smith, 4 catches for 132 yards, TD
Phil Mafah, 12 rushes for 149 yards, 2 TDs
Greater Atlanta Christian
Will Hardy, 5 catches for 88 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Deymon Fleming, 200 yards total offense, completed 70 percent of passes, 3 TDs
Michael Carr, winning blocking grade
Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade
Hebron
Colten Gauthier, 23 of 40 passing for 205 yards, TD
Jonathan Burke, 6 catches for 98 yards
Demetrius Rogers, 20 rushes for 83 yards
Jack Luttrell, 5 catches for 51 yards, TD, 6 tackles on defense
Lanier
Aaron Prum, 5 catches for 89 yards
Savodd Underwood, 7 rushes for 39 yards, TD
Meadowcreek
Malachi Watkins, 11 of 21 passing, 2 TDs
Andre Craig, 3 rushes for 39 yards, 6 catches for 113 yards, TD
Latreveone Gaither, 15 rushes for 140 yards, 3 TDs
Mill Creek
Josh Battle, 18 rushes for 114 yards, 3 TDs, 2 tackles on defense
Khamari Glover, 6 returns for 142 yards, 53-yard TD run
Dylan Lane, winning blocking grade, 3 pancake blocks
Collin Russell, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Thurman Harris, winning blocking grade, 7-yard catch
Travis Williams, 22-yard catch, winning grade
Christian McIntyre, winning blocking grade, 2 pancake blocks
Mountain View
Mossiah Carter, 10 catches for 143 yards, TD
Norcross
Mason Kaplan, 5 of 8 passing for 112 yards, 3 TDs
Kaleb Jackson, 4 rushes for 98 yards, TD
Zion Alexander, 2 catches for 87 yards, 2 TDs
Jahni Clarke, 3 rushes for 62 yards
North Gwinnett
Cade Funderburk, 4 catches for 50 yards, TD
Peachtree Ridge
Jairus Griffin, 3 catches for 41 yards, 2 TDs
Michael Hernandez, 4 catches for 60 yards
South Gwinnett
Rion White, 14 of 20 passing for 258 yards, 2 TDs
Corey Johnston, 4 catches for 111 yards, 2 TDs
Nigel Hussey, 7 catches for 100 yards
Khoreem Miller, 24 rushes for 122 yards, TD, 22-yard catch
Parwez Tanha, 2-for-2 FGs (34 and 28 yards)
Wesleyan
Matthew Brown, 80 percent blocking grade
Griffin Caldwell, 16 rushes for 61 yards, 2 TDs (all in second half), 1 interception
