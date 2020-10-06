x_KEN3116.jpg
Mountain View's Elin Jones (90) watches Dacula's Kaleb Edwards (2) turn the corner and score on a short run during Friday’s game played at Mountain View High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Archer

Renoldo Spivey, 17 rushes for 61 yards, TD

Berkmar

Caylon Washington, 2 TDs, 4 tackles on defense

Jermahri Hill, 12 rushes for 81 yards, 6 of 10 passing for 152 yards, 2 TDs

Brookwood

Sam M’bake, 5 catches for 106 yards, 2 TDs

Jumal Prothro, 13 rushes for 116 yards, TD

Tad Logan, 6 rushes for 63 yards, TD

Ryan Young, 88 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks

J.T. Hill, 84 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks

Collins Hill

Sam Horn, 26 of 41 passing for 262 yards, 4 TDs

Travis Hunter, 14 catches for 160 yards, 4 TDs

Clint Gilbert, 6 catches for 48 yards

Dacula

Kaleb Edwards, 11 rushes for 174 yards, 4 TDs, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup on defense

Adam Watkins, 97 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks

Discovery

Richard Seay, 28 rushes for 180 yards, 3 TDs

Rashad Ray, 7 of 13 passing for 68 yards, 8 rushes for 75 yards, 2 TDs

Jadon Wortham, 7 rushes for 54 yards

Devin Martin, 4 catches for 61 yards

Offensive line, paved way for school-record 294 rushing yards

Greater Atlanta Christian

Deymon Fleming, 13 of 16 passing for 340 yards, 4 TDs

Brooks Miller, 5 catches for 153 yards, TD, 1 kickoff return TD

Gannon Hearst, 15 rushes for 66 yards, TD, 56-yard TD catch

Josh Williamson, 1 kickoff return TD

Thomas Lowman, 2 catches for 77 yards, TD

Wil Calhoun, winning blocking grade

Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade

Meadowcreek

Rock Gaither, 25 rushes for 133 yards, 2 TDs

Malachi Watkins, 8 of 12 passing for 72 yards, 3 TDs

Jabari Ponders, 10 rushes for 62 yards, 3 catches for 31 yards, TD

Michael Clark, 90 percent blocking grade

Mill Creek

Khamari Glover, 156 return yards, game-winning punt return TD

Zekai Wimby, 69-yard catch, 2 rushes for 11 yards, winning grade

Dylan Lane, winning blocking grade

Collin Russell, 3 pancake blocks, winning blocking grade

Mountain View

Nathan Payne, 26 of 40 passing for 268 yards, 3 TDs

Kaise Hill, 5 pancake blocks

Daniel O’Leary, 4 pancake blocks

Blake Jones, 4 pancake blocks

Norcross

Mason Kaplan, 16 of 22 passing for 236 yards, 2 TDs, 6-yard rushing TD

Micah Green, 86 percent blocking grade, 5 pancake blocks

Kaleb Jackson, 9 rushes for 135 yards, TD

Trey Goodman, 6 catches for 90 yards, TD

Jahni Clarke, 8 rushes for 60 yards, TD, 2 catches for 18 yards

North Gwinnett

Marcus McFarlane, 23 rushes for 103 yards, TD

Parkview

Cody Brown, 23 rushes for 114 yards

Tyler Curtis, 9 rushes for 117 yards, 2 TDs

Jared Brown, 4 catches for 92 yards, 4 TDs

Colin Houck, 13-for-22 passing for 224 yards, 5 TDs

Jaxon Horne, 4 catches for 64 yards, TD

Providence

Skyler Jordan, 9 catches for school-record 204 yards, 2 TDs, including school-record 97-yarder

Connor Jones, school-record 260 passing yards, 2 TDs, including school-record 97-yarder

Shiloh

Antonio Meeks, 6 catches for 111 yards, 2 TDs

Sterling Knowles, 12 of 27 passing for 182 yards, 2 TDs

Wesleyan

Ryan Rose, 12 of 15 passing for 188 yards, TD

Griffin Caldwell, 25 rushes for 148 yards, 3 TDs

