Archer
Renoldo Spivey, 17 rushes for 61 yards, TD
Berkmar
Caylon Washington, 2 TDs, 4 tackles on defense
Jermahri Hill, 12 rushes for 81 yards, 6 of 10 passing for 152 yards, 2 TDs
Brookwood
Sam M’bake, 5 catches for 106 yards, 2 TDs
Jumal Prothro, 13 rushes for 116 yards, TD
Tad Logan, 6 rushes for 63 yards, TD
Ryan Young, 88 percent blocking grade, 5 knockdown blocks
J.T. Hill, 84 percent blocking grade, 4 knockdown blocks
Collins Hill
Sam Horn, 26 of 41 passing for 262 yards, 4 TDs
Travis Hunter, 14 catches for 160 yards, 4 TDs
Clint Gilbert, 6 catches for 48 yards
Dacula
Kaleb Edwards, 11 rushes for 174 yards, 4 TDs, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup on defense
Adam Watkins, 97 percent blocking grade, 6 pancake blocks
Discovery
Richard Seay, 28 rushes for 180 yards, 3 TDs
Rashad Ray, 7 of 13 passing for 68 yards, 8 rushes for 75 yards, 2 TDs
Jadon Wortham, 7 rushes for 54 yards
Devin Martin, 4 catches for 61 yards
Offensive line, paved way for school-record 294 rushing yards
Greater Atlanta Christian
Deymon Fleming, 13 of 16 passing for 340 yards, 4 TDs
Brooks Miller, 5 catches for 153 yards, TD, 1 kickoff return TD
Gannon Hearst, 15 rushes for 66 yards, TD, 56-yard TD catch
Josh Williamson, 1 kickoff return TD
Thomas Lowman, 2 catches for 77 yards, TD
Wil Calhoun, winning blocking grade
Addison Nichols, winning blocking grade
Meadowcreek
Rock Gaither, 25 rushes for 133 yards, 2 TDs
Malachi Watkins, 8 of 12 passing for 72 yards, 3 TDs
Jabari Ponders, 10 rushes for 62 yards, 3 catches for 31 yards, TD
Michael Clark, 90 percent blocking grade
Mill Creek
Khamari Glover, 156 return yards, game-winning punt return TD
Zekai Wimby, 69-yard catch, 2 rushes for 11 yards, winning grade
Dylan Lane, winning blocking grade
Collin Russell, 3 pancake blocks, winning blocking grade
Mountain View
Nathan Payne, 26 of 40 passing for 268 yards, 3 TDs
Kaise Hill, 5 pancake blocks
Daniel O’Leary, 4 pancake blocks
Blake Jones, 4 pancake blocks
Norcross
Mason Kaplan, 16 of 22 passing for 236 yards, 2 TDs, 6-yard rushing TD
Micah Green, 86 percent blocking grade, 5 pancake blocks
Kaleb Jackson, 9 rushes for 135 yards, TD
Trey Goodman, 6 catches for 90 yards, TD
Jahni Clarke, 8 rushes for 60 yards, TD, 2 catches for 18 yards
North Gwinnett
Marcus McFarlane, 23 rushes for 103 yards, TD
Parkview
Cody Brown, 23 rushes for 114 yards
Tyler Curtis, 9 rushes for 117 yards, 2 TDs
Jared Brown, 4 catches for 92 yards, 4 TDs
Colin Houck, 13-for-22 passing for 224 yards, 5 TDs
Jaxon Horne, 4 catches for 64 yards, TD
Providence
Skyler Jordan, 9 catches for school-record 204 yards, 2 TDs, including school-record 97-yarder
Connor Jones, school-record 260 passing yards, 2 TDs, including school-record 97-yarder
Shiloh
Antonio Meeks, 6 catches for 111 yards, 2 TDs
Sterling Knowles, 12 of 27 passing for 182 yards, 2 TDs
Wesleyan
Ryan Rose, 12 of 15 passing for 188 yards, TD
Griffin Caldwell, 25 rushes for 148 yards, 3 TDs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.