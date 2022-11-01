Sunny to partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 12:17 pm
Norcross' Antonio Molder (2) and a teammate make a tackle against Meadowcreek on Oct. 20, 2022 in Norcross.
Scenes from the Meadowcreek at Norcross GHSA region varsity football game, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)
Brookwood
Malcolm McCain, 16 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 QB pressure
Cali Gober, 16 tackles, 3 for losses
Kaleb Neal, 11 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Shaman Lewis, 10 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Josh Verissimo, 3 tackles, 66-yard fumble return TD
Buford
Christian Butler, 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack
Eddrick Houston, 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB pressure
Ryan McKinnis, 6 tackles (4 solos), 1 pass deflection
Jaylen Neal, 1 blocked FG return for TD, 1 pass deflection
Greater Atlanta Christian
Myles Cunningham, 9 tackles, 1 receiving TD on offense
Reid Voyles, 8 tackles
Louie Fabec, 7 tackles
Harrison Voelzke, 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Meadowcreek
Maison James, 12 tackles
Alex Dalmeida, 10 tackles, 3 for losses
Jordan Allen, 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Trez Flagg, 6 tackles, 1 for loss
Mill Creek
Luke Metz, 9 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack
Devin Ancrum, 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup
Jamal Anderson, 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup
Josh Anglin, 2 tackles for losses, 1 interception, 1 QB hurry
Trajen Greco, 5 tackles (4 solos)
Norcross
Jonathan Mathis, 12 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Antonio Molder, 11 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 pass breakups
Sha’Kwan McKnight, 8 tackles (5 solos), 2 for losses, 1/2 sack
Olivier Belot, 8 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 1/2 sacks
John Woods, 7 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery
Michael Straughter, 7 tackles, 4 for losses
North Gwinnett
Kayden McDonald, 6 tackles (4 solos), 3 for losses, 1 QB hurry
Cole Funderburk, 4 tackles (3 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries
Peachtree Ridge
Jordan Ghant, 6 tackles 86-yard kickoff return TD
Darius Wallace, 9 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack
Taysean Wilson, 9 tackles
Alex Faruq, 6 tackles
Tyler Conner, 5 tackles
Shiloh
Brice Pollock, 6 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble
Alex Pope, 10 tackles, 1 pass defensed
South Gwinnett
Caleb Collins, 7 tackles
Ike Eneude, 7 tackles, 1 for loss
William Embry, 10 tackles, 3 for losses
Wesleyan
Douglas Cavin, 6 tackles, 1 for loss
