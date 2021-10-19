©Dale Zanine 2021_08_27 00678.JPG
Mill Creek’s Jayvon Henderson (9) intercepts a pass against Norcross during a 2021 game at Mill Creek High School.

 Dale Zanine

Brookwood

Princeton Brown, 14 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 QB pressure

Myles Parker, 8 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB pressure

Malcolm McCain, 11 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 QB pressure

Jordan Davenport, 7 tackles, 1 for loss

Braden Deal, 2 punts inside 5-yard line, 1 punt inside 10-yard line, 38-yard punting average

Central Gwinnett

Lassana Simaga, 16 tackles (14 solos), 1 for loss

Josiah Johnson, 10 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

Daniel Hebbert, 14 tackles (10 solos)

Favion Johnson, 8 tackles (7 solos), 2 caused fumbles

Collins Hill

Richard Ransom, 11 tackles, 1 for loss

Asani Redwood, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 12 QB hurries

Discovery

Jordan Ferrell, 13 tackles (9 solos)

Korbin Johnson, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 fumble recovery, 30-yard interception return

Qui’Sean Mills, 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 70-yard fumble return for TD

Darryl Walton, 7 tackles (5 solos)

Issa Traore, 3 tackles (2 solos), 1 interception

Duluth

Rayshon Ford, 1 interception for TD

Tony Nguyen, 8 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks

Grayson

Michael Daugherty, 9 tackles (6 solos), 4 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 QB pressure

Jalen Smith, 13 tackles (8 solos), 1 for loss, 1 QB pressure

Mumu Bin-Wahad, 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Greater Atlanta Christian

Cole Boyden, 10 tackles

Will Hardy, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception, 108 total yards on offense, returns

Louie Fabec, 9 tackles

Joshua McGhee, 9 tackles

Will Gary, 5 tackles

Branan Rountree, 47-yard punting average, 43-yard FG

Hebron

Thomas McVicker, 7 tackles

Nick Harden, 6 tackles, 1 for loss

King Joseph Edwards, 5 tackles

Lanier

Gabe Falade, 8 tackles (5 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB pressure

Tywan Royal, 5 tackles (4 solos), 1 pass breakup, 22-yard interception return

Ryan Jean, 8 tackles, 1 QB pressure, 2 big hits, 2 pass breakups

Mill Creek

Jamal Anderson, 6 tackles (5 solos), 1 interception, 1 QB hurry, 1 caused turnover

Jayvon Henderson, 1 tackle, 79-yard interception for TD, 1 pass breakup

Josh Anglin, 3 tackles, 1 QB hurry, school-record 82-yard fumble return for TD

Zach Jollay, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

Caleb Downs, 7 tackles (5 solos)

Norcross

Zakye Barker, 12 tackles (10 solos), 4 for losses, 3 big hits, 1 QB hurry

Jonathan Mathis, 9 tackles (7 solos), 1 for loss, 1 big hit, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 pass breakups

Myles Allen, 9 tackles, 1 for loss

Quinton Bance, 7 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack

Bryghton Peters, 1 interception (fifth of the season), 1 TD-saving tackle

North Gwinnett

Jordan Buchanan, 9 1/2 tackles

Kayden McDonald, 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry

Parkview

Khyair Spain, 11 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception for TD, 11 rushes for 23 yards, TD, 7-yard TD catch on offense

Bubba Rowell, 10 tackles

Kendal Beard, 10 tackles

Providence

Reed Riley, 11 tackles, upping season total to 86

Darian Crandell, 8 tackles, upping season total to 67

Shiloh

Ryan Green, 11 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Wesleyan

Will Burns, 5 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries

