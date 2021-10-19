Brookwood
Princeton Brown, 14 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 QB pressure
Myles Parker, 8 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB pressure
Malcolm McCain, 11 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 QB pressure
Jordan Davenport, 7 tackles, 1 for loss
Braden Deal, 2 punts inside 5-yard line, 1 punt inside 10-yard line, 38-yard punting average
Central Gwinnett
Lassana Simaga, 16 tackles (14 solos), 1 for loss
Josiah Johnson, 10 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries
Daniel Hebbert, 14 tackles (10 solos)
Favion Johnson, 8 tackles (7 solos), 2 caused fumbles
Collins Hill
Richard Ransom, 11 tackles, 1 for loss
Asani Redwood, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 12 QB hurries
Discovery
Jordan Ferrell, 13 tackles (9 solos)
Korbin Johnson, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 fumble recovery, 30-yard interception return
Qui’Sean Mills, 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 70-yard fumble return for TD
Darryl Walton, 7 tackles (5 solos)
Issa Traore, 3 tackles (2 solos), 1 interception
Duluth
Rayshon Ford, 1 interception for TD
Tony Nguyen, 8 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks
Grayson
Michael Daugherty, 9 tackles (6 solos), 4 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 QB pressure
Jalen Smith, 13 tackles (8 solos), 1 for loss, 1 QB pressure
Mumu Bin-Wahad, 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Greater Atlanta Christian
Cole Boyden, 10 tackles
Will Hardy, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception, 108 total yards on offense, returns
Louie Fabec, 9 tackles
Joshua McGhee, 9 tackles
Will Gary, 5 tackles
Branan Rountree, 47-yard punting average, 43-yard FG
Hebron
Thomas McVicker, 7 tackles
Nick Harden, 6 tackles, 1 for loss
King Joseph Edwards, 5 tackles
Lanier
Gabe Falade, 8 tackles (5 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB pressure
Tywan Royal, 5 tackles (4 solos), 1 pass breakup, 22-yard interception return
Ryan Jean, 8 tackles, 1 QB pressure, 2 big hits, 2 pass breakups
Mill Creek
Jamal Anderson, 6 tackles (5 solos), 1 interception, 1 QB hurry, 1 caused turnover
Jayvon Henderson, 1 tackle, 79-yard interception for TD, 1 pass breakup
Josh Anglin, 3 tackles, 1 QB hurry, school-record 82-yard fumble return for TD
Zach Jollay, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
Caleb Downs, 7 tackles (5 solos)
Norcross
Zakye Barker, 12 tackles (10 solos), 4 for losses, 3 big hits, 1 QB hurry
Jonathan Mathis, 9 tackles (7 solos), 1 for loss, 1 big hit, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 pass breakups
Myles Allen, 9 tackles, 1 for loss
Quinton Bance, 7 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack
Bryghton Peters, 1 interception (fifth of the season), 1 TD-saving tackle
North Gwinnett
Jordan Buchanan, 9 1/2 tackles
Kayden McDonald, 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry
Parkview
Khyair Spain, 11 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception for TD, 11 rushes for 23 yards, TD, 7-yard TD catch on offense
Bubba Rowell, 10 tackles
Kendal Beard, 10 tackles
Providence
Reed Riley, 11 tackles, upping season total to 86
Darian Crandell, 8 tackles, upping season total to 67
Shiloh
Ryan Green, 11 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Wesleyan
Will Burns, 5 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries
