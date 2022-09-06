A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 12:22 pm
Buford's Jack Damron (4) celebrates after a play against Mallard Creek (N.C.) on Aug. 26, 2022 at Tom Riden Stadium in Buford.
Brookwood
Malcolm McCain, 16 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 QB pressure, 2 caused fumbles
Joseph Leslie, 8 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 3 QB pressures, 1 caused fumble
Cali Gober, 12 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 QB pressure
Cole Van Hassel, 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
Buford
Bryson Banks, 9 tackles (8 solos), 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection
Tyshun White, 7 tackles (6 solos), 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup
Eddrick Houston, 6 tackles, 2 QB pressures
Jack Damron, 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 interception
Discovery
Defensive backs, 91 percent grade (Demilade Maclean, Adarius Bryant, Zaid Hassan)
Grayson
Jalen Smith, 13 tackles, 2 for losses, 3 QB pressures
Michael Daugherty, 9 tackles
Keyon Woods, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception
Darren McKenzie, 2 1/2 tackles, 1 1/2 for losses, 1/2 sack, 1 QB pressure
Chris Maddox, 4 tackles, 1 QB pressure, 1 forced fumble
Greater Atlanta Christian
Luke Wharton, 6 tackles
Harrison Voelzke, 5 tackles, 1 interception
Reed Voyles, 5 tackles
Bryce Izundu, 4 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack
Meadowcreek
Maison James, 12 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack
Champ Thompson, 6 tackles
Gio West, 9 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception
Jivan Baly, 5 tackles, 1 for loss
Mill Creek
Trajen Greco, 3 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 37-yard interception return
Cole Mullins, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry
Justin Content, 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Jamal Anderson, 6 tackles, 1 for loss
Jaiden Patterson, 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup
North Gwinnett
Kayden McDonald, 5 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hurries
Jaden Brock, 3 tackles for losses, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass breakup
Chandler Jordan, 6 tackles (4 solos), 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup
South Gwinnett
A.J. Pigford, 9 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Austin Scott, 6 tackles
Darius Owens, 10 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup
Daniel Hebbert, 7 tackles
Caleb Collins, 7 tackles, 1 QB pressure, 1 pass breakup
Wesleyan
Nick Schaller, 5 tackles, 1 for loss
Ben Jackson, 6 tackles, 4 for losses
Scenes from Clemson and Georgia Tech football in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022.
