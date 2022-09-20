Mostly sunny. Hot. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 12:52 pm
North Gwinnett's Kody Sudduth (12) takes down Winter Park's Ron Vizer (13) during a Sept. 2, 2022 football game played at North Gwinnett.
Archer
Caden Wade, 4 tackles, 1 sack
Kendall Lee, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 84 percent grade
Sam Rwibuka, 3 tackles, 1 sack, 4 QB hurries
Van Nute, 73 percent grade, 7 tackles, 1 interception
Russell Richmond, 89 percent grade, 2 tackles, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups
Kickoff team, strong performance
Buford
Bryson Banks, 20 tackles (15 solos), 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Alijah Williams, 12 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks, 4 QB pressures
Lanier
Ryan Jean, 17 tackles, 1 for loss
Tayo Ashedele, 11 tackles
Damarcus Ash, 4 tackles
Mill Creek
Josh Anglin, 10 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks, 3 QB hurries
Cole Mullins, 10 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 QB hurry
Caleb Downs, 6 tackles (4 solos), 1 pass breakup, 1 interception (school-record 17th of his career), 45 offensive yards, 2 TDs
Nick Maxey, 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack
Jamal Anderson, 5 tackles (4 solos), 1 for loss, 1 QB hurry
Mountain View
Terrell Battle, 6 tackles (5 solos), 3 pass breakups, 1 caused fumble, 1 interception, 3 third-down stops
Santana Banner, 7 tackles, 1 third-down stop
Maurice Mills, 7 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 third-down stop
Norcross
Jonathan Mathis, 15 tackles (11 solos), 4 for losses, 1 pass breakup, 1 tackle for safety
Andre Thompson, 14 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 QB hurry
Antonio Molder, 12 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup
Sha’Kwan McKnight, 10 tackles, 2 for losses
Jackson Bussey, 8 tackles (6 solos), 5 for losses, 1/2 sack
North Gwinnett
Kenan Holmes, 1 tackle, 3 pass breakups
Kodi Sudduth, 1 tackle, 2 interceptions
Cole Funderburk, 5 tackles (4 solos), 2 sacks, 3 QB hurries
Parkview
Nolan Marshall, 8 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 sacks, 5-yard TD catch on offense
Jay Crawford, 3 tackles, 1 sack
Jacobi Carter, 3 tackles
South Gwinnett
Austin Scott, 5 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack
A.J. Pigford, 6 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks
Caleb Collins, 7 tackles, 2 QB pressures
Tymere Burton, 5 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery
Ike Eneude, 2 interceptions
Jay Miller, 6 tackles, 2 QB pressures
