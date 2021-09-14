©Dale Zanine 2021_08_21 00034.JPG
North Gwinnett's Grant Godfrey (1) in action against Hoover during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Archer

Sean Spearman, 9 tackles (6 solos), 1 interception

Jacob Bridges, 8 tackles

Alex Mincey, 7 tackles (5 solos)

Brookwood

Myles Parker, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

Ike Aniagoh, 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Tyler Washington, 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble

Central Gwinnett

Lassana Simaga, 10 tackles (7 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack

Kanya Covington, 8 tackles (7 solos), 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery

Russell Richmond, 8 tackles (6 solos)

Collins Hill

Aaron Horton, 6 tackles, 1 for loss

Asani Redwood, 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 QB hurries

Discovery

Joziah Gamble, 8 tackles (5 solos)

Jamarcus Astre, 6 tackles, 1 for loss

Jabin Leake, 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt

Jordan Ferrell, 6 tackles (4 solos)

Korbin Johnson, 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup, 1 defensive TD

Grayson

Derrell Farrar, 16 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 QB pressures

Jalen Smith, 12 tackles (8 solos), 1 for loss, 1 sack

Gavin Graham, 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack

Hebron

Mason Mitchell, 7 tackles (5 solos), 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Jack Luttrell, 1 interception

Norcross

Jonathan Mathis, 12 tackles, 1 for loss

Myles Allen, 11 tackles, 4 for losses

Quinton Bance, 7 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

North Gwinnett

Tyler Walton, 5 tackles (4 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Grant Godfrey, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception

Nick Wong, 3 tackles, 3 QB hurries

Andrew Lee, 5 tackles, 1 for loss

