urgent PREP FOOTBALL: Defensive Honor Roll From Staff Reports Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Gwinnett's Grant Godfrey (1) in action against Hoover during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo: Dale Zanine Dale Zanine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ArcherSean Spearman, 9 tackles (6 solos), 1 interceptionJacob Bridges, 8 tackles Alex Mincey, 7 tackles (5 solos)BrookwoodMyles Parker, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recoveryIke Aniagoh, 5 tackles, 1 pass breakupTyler Washington, 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 caused fumbleCentral GwinnettLassana Simaga, 10 tackles (7 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sackKanya Covington, 8 tackles (7 solos), 2 for losses, 1 fumble recoveryRussell Richmond, 8 tackles (6 solos)Collins HillAaron Horton, 6 tackles, 1 for lossAsani Redwood, 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 QB hurriesDiscoveryJoziah Gamble, 8 tackles (5 solos)Jamarcus Astre, 6 tackles, 1 for lossJabin Leake, 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt Jordan Ferrell, 6 tackles (4 solos)Korbin Johnson, 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup, 1 defensive TDGraysonDerrell Farrar, 16 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 QB pressuresJalen Smith, 12 tackles (8 solos), 1 for loss, 1 sackGavin Graham, 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sackHebronMason Mitchell, 7 tackles (5 solos), 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumbleJack Luttrell, 1 interceptionNorcrossJonathan Mathis, 12 tackles, 1 for lossMyles Allen, 11 tackles, 4 for lossesQuinton Bance, 7 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 fumble recoveryNorth GwinnettTyler Walton, 5 tackles (4 solos), 2 for losses, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recoveryGrant Godfrey, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interceptionNick Wong, 3 tackles, 3 QB hurriesAndrew Lee, 5 tackles, 1 for loss Recommended for you +45 PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 13 Photos of dogs up for adoption at Barrow County Animal Control for the week of Sept. 13, 2020. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tackle Sack Sport American Football Interception Fumble Recovery Loss More Sports Sports urgent SMITH: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs set up for sustained success By Loran Smith Staff Correspondent 44 min ago 0 Sports urgent Florida State lands commitment from Peachtree Ridge's Kennedy Harp From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Wesleyan's Kaitlyn Bobo commits to Belmont From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Norcross' Zakye Barker From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Ghost hunters wanted for Georgia Writers Museum event Lilburn to host grand opening of new splash pad and pavilion Saturday Ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights plead not guilty Murder trial of real estate tycoon Robert Durst is set to go to Los Angeles jury Justice Department announces investigation into Georgia prisons » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp responds to Democrats' call for action over rising hospitalizationsGBI investigating deaths of two murder suspects at Gwinnett jailGwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts says business community's support needed in classroomsGwinnett schools Superintendent Calvin Watts: It's uncertain when GCPS face mask mandate could endGwinnett police arrest murder suspects during patrol detailGwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review teamSnellville police say one of their officers injured in car crash on Scenic HighwayFire destroys Lawrenceville home, damages two othersHEALTH: Suspicious interaction during colonoscopy should prompt reportLawrenceville police asking for information in fatal hit and run accident CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 12, 2021ON THE MARKET: This unique Lawrenceville area estate boasts 22 acres with ATV trails, four spring-fed pondsGwinnett Grads on 2021 NFL Football RostersGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 10-12WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 6IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 6-12PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 13PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 6PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 6 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)China reports no new local Covid-19 cases for first time since July, as Delta outbreak wanes (1)Ex-Oklahoma QB leads SMU into opener vs. Abilene Christian (1) Featured Businesses Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: September is International Update Your Resumé Month. When was the last time you updated your resumé? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. #UpdateYourResumeMonth Sponsored by GaJobSource.com You voted: I've updated my resumé in the last week. I've updated my resumé in the last month. I've updated my resumé in the last 3 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 6 months. I've updated my resumé in the last 12 months. It's been more than one year since I updated my resumé. I have never updated my resumé. I don't have a resumé. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.