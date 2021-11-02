zanine0728.jpg
Central Gwinnett captains line up for a coin toss against Lanier during a 2021 game at Central Gwinnett High School.

 Dale Zanine

Archer

Nissi Mukulu, 7 tackles, 1 for loss

Sean Spearman, 5 tackles (4 solos), 1 for loss, 1 sack

Jacob Bridges, 3 tackles, 1 for loss

Sam Rwibuka, 3 tackles, 1 for loss

Nathan Morales, 1 FG block

Al Edwards, 1 punt block recovery, TD

Brookwood

Cory Elliott, defensive TD

Patrick Campbell, defensive TD

Bryce Freeman, defensive TD

Malcolm McCain, 10 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack

Princeton Brown, 11 tackles, 1 for loss

Jordan Davenport, 8 tackles, 1 for loss

Michael Haynes, 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 blocked punt

Buford

Nate Norys, 10 tackles, 1 for loss

Aubrey Smith, 10 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 QB pressure

Tyshun White, 7 tackles, 1 for loss, 4 punt returns for 82 yards

Hysan Dalton, 1 tackle, 31-yard interception for TD

Central Gwinnett

Lassana Simaga, 12 tackles

Jeremiah Smith, 10 tackles

Jerry Williams, 16 tackles (10 solos)

Collins Hill

Jaylen George, 10 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup, 2 QB hurries, 88 percent blocking grade at OL

Rich Dorsey, 11 tackles (7 solos)

Luke Thomas, good special teams play

Roberto Bryant, 12 tackles (9 solos), 1 for loss

Greater Atlanta Christian

Louie Fabec, 12 tackles, 1 for loss

Will Gary, 10 tackles

Hebron Christian

Kyle Roberts, 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Lanier

Matthew Laughlin, 6 tackles (4 solos), 1 for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, 2 blocked PATs

Ryan Jean, 9 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 QB pressure, 1 blocked PAT

Ben Claypole, 3 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack

Mill Creek

Caleb Downs, 10 tackles (8 solos), 2 pass breakups

Jamal Anderson, 7 tackles (6 solos), 1 pass breakup

Brandon Akers, 3 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry

Zach Jollay, 11 tackles (8 solos)

Gaven Voyles, 1 interception

Mountain View

Armond Jones, 8 tackles, 1 sack, 2 third-down stops

Manny Gyamfi, 6 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 2 third-down stops, 1 QB pressure

Providence Christian

Reed Riley, 14 tackles, 1 caused fumble, 88 percent blocking grade on offensive line

Darian Crandell, 11 tackles

Shiloh

Isaac Prince, 7 tackles, 2 for losses

Xavier Wright, 4 tackles, 1 interception

Marquies Hunter, 3 tackles, 1 interception

