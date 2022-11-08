Sunny. High 76F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 11:31 am
Buford's Christian Butler (5) during a win over Dacula on Oct. 21, 2022 in Buford.
Archer
Larell Sharp, 9 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 QB hurry
Nissi Mukulu, 5 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 pass breakups
Miles Hamby, 9 punts, 1 kickoff for touchback, 35-yard FG
Brookwood
Malcolm McCain, 13 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Jordan Davenport, 9 tackles
Shaman Lewis, 10 tackles
Myles Parker, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup
Buford
Christian Butler, 6 tackles (4 solos), 1 interception for TD
Osiris Gilbert, 1 interception
Greater Atlanta Christian
Harrison Voelzke, 9 tackles, 1 interception
Micah Pryor, 6 tackles
Stephen Michael Phillips, 4 tackles
Meadowcreek
Maison James, 10 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack
Alex Dalmeida, 6 tackles, 2 for losses
Jivan Baly, 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 interception for TD
Trez Flagg, 7 tackles
Mill Creek
Jamal Anderson, 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovery
Josh Anglin, 7 tackles (5 solos), 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup
Nick Maxey, 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry
Devin Ancrum, 5 tackles, 1 for loss
Trajen Greco, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass breakup
Jacob Ulrich, 7 of 8 kickoffs for touchbacks, 7-for-7 PATs, 45-yard FG
Norcross
Jonathan Mathis, 17 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 interception
Antonio Molder, 16 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 big hit, 2 pass breakups, 2 TD saves
Sha’Kwan McKnight, 13 tackles, 1 for loss
North Gwinnett
Kayden McDonald, 6 tackles (5 solos), 4 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 11 rushes for 61 yards, TD on offense
Tyler Walton, 3 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble
Grant Godfrey, 8 tackles (6 solos), 1 QB hurry, 1 caused fumble
Kody Sudduth, 5 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Parkview
Ira Singleton, 8 tackles, 4 for losses, 3 sacks
Kendall Beard, 2 tackles for losses, 1 sack
Jay Crawford, 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Mysean Nesbitt, 5 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack
Zach Hill, 3 tackles
Peachtree Ridge
John Dutton, 15 tackles (11 solos), 1 for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Ashton Bridwell, 14 tackles (9 solos), 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery
Darius Wallace, 10 tackles (6 solos), 1 sack
Taysean Wallace, 10 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 pass breakups
Jaylen Melendez, 8 tackles (7 solos), 1 game-saving pass breakup
