LOGANVILLE – Clutch hitting late by Henry Hunter helped Grayson send its baseball game against North Gwinnett into extra innings, while another clutch hit by De'Yon Cannon in the bottom of the eighth gave the Rams a walk-off 2-1 win Monday at Grayson.
Hunter's two-out RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth pulled Grayson (18-3) even at 1-all, and Cannon delivered a double down the third base line in the first extra frame to drive Kam Byrd, who had walked and stolen second, home with the winning run.
The latter hit also made a winner of Jimmy Lipsey (1-0), who threw a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout in relief of Bodie Eilterson.
The senior left-hander received no decision despite scarttering eight hits and one unearned run with eight strikeouts in seven innings.
Those late heroics came despite a big effort from North (10-13) pitcher Coulson Buchanan, who also received no decision despite throwing seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Tyler Bak also contributed to the Bulldogs' cause by going 2-for-4 at the plate.
BASEBALL
Mill Creek 10, Lambert 6
SUWANEE – Tim Simay had a huge day at the plate with four hits and five RBIs as Mill Creek went on the road to beat Lambert 10-6 in a non-region game Monday.
Hayden Stone and Chase Collyer combined to allow just three earned runs and strike out six on the mound for the Hawks (13-9).
