Ponder trot.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Jon Ponder rounds third base after his leadoff home run against Middle Georgia on March 25, 2023.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A trio of home runs in each game propelled the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a doubleheader sweep Saturday afternoon and capture the weekend series against No. 14 Loyola University.

The Grizzlies (31-5) won the day’s first game 7-2 before coming back with a 7-6 victory in the second contest. This came after the Wolf Pack (24-12) opened the series with a Friday night victory.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.