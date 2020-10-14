A COVID-19 spike has spiked the LSU at Florida college football game scheduled for Saturday.
A surge in positive test results involving Florida players forced the postponement of the game with LSU. It is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, which was a scheduled bye week before the SEC Championship Game.
“The LSU at Florida football game of October 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” the SEC announced in a statement Wednesday. “The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Gainesville.”
ESPN reported a total of 19 people from the Florida football program have tested positive.
It is the second SEC football game postponed by COVID-19 this week — Vanderbilt had issues that forced it to delay a game with Missouri.
