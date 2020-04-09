One of Gwinnett’s most popular summertime activities is in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gwinnett County Swim League announced Thursday it plans to delay the start of its season, which was set to begin with May 11 practices. The first meets of the summer were scheduled for May 28.
The league, which hosts meets primarily on Thursday nights, features 43 neighborhood-based swim teams and more than 6,000 swimmers ages 18 and under. Its season concludes in July with the county championship meet at Georgia Tech’s McCauley Aquatic Center, where the GCSL’s top swimmers compete for county supremacy. Around 2,000 swimmers reach that meet each summer.
Gwinnett’s summer swim league began in 1973.
“The goal of GCSL is to educate and foster the mental and physical well-being of children through recreational swim teams,” the league said in a statement. “While we also focus on competition, the Board of Directors feels strongly that the mission of ‘putting kids in the water’ is the primary focus for this season. We know children will need not only the physical exercise swim team provides but also social interaction. It is almost certain that the competition aspect will not look the same this season as previous years.
“To give us the best chance of salvaging our season, we will be delaying the start. Once we are permitted to gather at pools by CDC recommendations, local governments and neighborhood HOAs, we will announce our plan for this season. We ask parents for understanding and flexibility during these unprecedented times. Your local teams will communicate updates as they become available.”
Updates on the league are available at gwinnettswimleague.com.
Spalding Corners won last year’s GCSL championship by 134 points over runner-up Lansmoore. The Thunderbolts were third, followed by Wild Timber and Chateau Elan to round out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.