There was definitely a sense among the Gwinnett Stripers players, coaches and fans at the Triple-A baseball team's 2021 season finale a little over a month ago at Coolray Field that the game was likely to be the end of an era.
That sense was finally proven correct Thursday when veteran infielder Sean Kazmar Jr., the franchise's most recognizable player, confirmed that he was officially retiring.
Kazmar's announcement ended a 17-year professional baseball career that included eight seasons in Gwinnett and 1,775 total games played, 1,753 of which were played in the minor leagues.
“I've decided to finish up my playing career.” the 37-year-old Valdosta native said when contacted Thursday at his offseason home in Arizona. “It was kind of a few things that come to mind that helped (make the decision). No. 1, physically it was taking a toll on my body. But probably most important was trying to get around my family a little bit more and seeing my two boys. It just seemed like I was missing a little bit.
“There are a lot of factors involved, obviously. I would love to play another 17, 18 years, but the reality was that it was physically time. And it was definitely time to try to get a little more family time in.”
Despite spending most of his career in the minors, Kazmar made quite a name for himself throughout that career, particularly his final eight seasons in with the Stripers.
He became the Atlanta Braves' all-time Triple-A leader in hits by passing former Richmond Brave Larry Whisenton's mark of 658 on July 31 before eventually finishing with 675.
In addition, Kazmar ends his career as the Braves' all-time Triple-A leader in at-bats (2,566) and ranks second in doubles (136), third in games played (750) and fourth in RBIs (296). He leads all those categories among all players since the franchise moved to Gwinnett from Richmond, Va., in 2009.
He is only two years removed from the best Triple-A season of his career, when he hit .270 with 12 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .736 OPS in helping the Stripers to the International League South Division championship.
However, as time went by this summer, he became increasingly convinced that the 2021 season would be his last as a player.
“I've got to be honest, the way the season started, it wasn't until probably about the the halfway point until (retirement) started to creep into my mind,” Kazmar said. “And then the way my body felt throughout the year and hoping that one, my performance would get a little bit better and secondly, my body would start feeling a little bit better, it just didn't really ever seem to settle down to where I wanted it.
“But yeah, it really wasn't until the final couple of weeks of the season where I finally decided my playing career was going to be done. I let my wife and my family know, really with a week left in the season and they were able to make it out to that last game.”
The grind did take a toll on his numbers this season, as he finished hitting just .217 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 83 games as the Stripers finished with a solid 71-58 record for third place in the re-organized Triple-A East's Southeast Division.
But his final game, a 4-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Oct. 3, was a memorable one when he was allowed to take the field at his position before the rest of the team joined him at the beginning of the game, and got a standing ovation from the 2,969 fans at Coolray Field before his last at-bat.
“It really did (feel good),” Kazmar said. “(Gwinnett is) a place where I spent nine years of my career, so it's definitely a special place for me. For anyone to recognize myself and my playing accomplishments, I felt every bit of that and felt the love from Gwinnett. I'm definitely going to miss putting on the uniform and playing for those fans there.”
The 2021 season may also have been the most memorable of his career for a couple of other reasons.
It started in April, when Kazmar, who went to spring training with the Braves, as he did for most of his seasons in the organization, was signed to the team's 40-man roster and got only the second promotion to the majors in his career, 13 seasons after his 19-game stint with the San Diego Padres in 2008.
Though he didn't get a hit in two plate appearances over three games with the Braves, he says the experience was worth it.
Besides, an even bigger payoff came in October and into early November, when the Braves completed a massive turnaround after a slow start to not only win their fourth straight National League Eastern Division championship, but eventually take the franchise's second World Series title since moving to Atlanta in 1966 by beating the Houston Astros four games to two.
Many of the players on the championship team shared a clubhouse in Gwinnett with Kazmar for a season or more as they advanced through the Braves' minor league system.
Kazmar likely had an especially strong influence on the Braves infielders, particularly second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley, who were both major contributors to the regular season and postseason success.
“Minor league seasons are long, and they drag on in those middle months, and they're really hard to navigate through,” Kazmar said. “So I hope just my actions, they were able to learn from that. Hopefully, they took a few things of those qualities that I may have had, and they were able to take it to where they are now.
“But man, it was something else watching those guys. I was with a majority of those guys during the season for a short time, but so many of those guys came through Gwinnett, and I played with (them) for year or multiple years. So to see their progress, to see where they were and the way they rose their talent level to the absolute best. I mean, they're so deserving for everything that happened with the World Series and winning it and all the future accolades they're going to receive.”
Though he only appeared in three games with the Braves over about three weeks, an accolade that Kazmar might receive is his own World Series ring, though he said he hasn't yet been notified if he qualifies for one.
“I don't know the absolute correct answer to that," Kazmar said. “From everything I've kind of gathered, as far as if you were on the team at all during the year, then typically you get a World Series ring. If I'm able to get one or earn one, it would definitely be an honor to have and definitely be a prized possession.”
While a ring could be a fond capper to his playing career, Kazmar said he doesn't plan to step away from baseball altogether.
He says he wants to continue in the game as a coach, and while he wants to stay closer to his offseason home in Arizona, he isn't particular in what organization gives him a chance.
That includes the Braves, though he hasn't had many conversations with team officials about the subject yet, and for a very good reason.
“You know, they've been a little busy the past month,” Kazmar quipped. “Especially with the (Major League Baseball General Managers) meetings (earlier this week in Carlsbad, Calif.), but yeah, … I'm open to anything, but I think I really want to try to get a little closer to home if possible.
“Definitely, I kind of view myself as a baseball lifer. It's really the only thing I've ever done. I certainly plan on continuing to put a uniform on, except staying in the dugout this time, coaching at some capacity. I visualize a big future in coaching in professional baseball, and look forward to getting into that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.