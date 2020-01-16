Jeff Teague is headed back to the Atlanta Hawks via trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving the team much-needed point guard depth behind star Trae Young. League sources confirmed the deal to ESPN on Thursday.
Teague and guard Treveon Graham go to Atlanta in exchange for guard Allen Crabbe. The move frees up a roster spot for Minnesota and boosts an Atlanta offense that has struggled when Young is off the floor.
Teague, 31, was a first-round pick (19th overall) of the Hawks in 2009 after a college career at Wake Forest. He played his first seven NBA seasons with Atlanta, then played one season for Indiana and the past three for Minnesota.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged a career-high 16.5 points for the Hawks in 2013-14, while his assist numbers have risen since leaving Atlanta. He averaged 12.1 points and a career-high 8.2 assists last season. Through 34 games this season, he averages 13.2 points and 6.1 assists in 27.8 minutes.
He figures to play a backup role in Atlanta to Young, who averages 29.1 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Graham, a 6-5 shooting guard, is in his third NBA season out of Virginia Commonwealth. He averages 5.2 points and 3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes.
Crabbe averaged 18.6 minutes, 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds with the Hawks, who he joined in the offseason after two years with Brooklyn.
