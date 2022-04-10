ATHENS — What a difference a year makes. Just ask Stetson Bennett.
As the Georgia football team prepares for its annual G-Day Game, set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, it is instructive to remember that Bennett was barely in the game plan for last year’s intrasquad scrimmage.
Slotted behind expected starter J.T. Daniels on the Red team and near the bottom of the quarterback depth chart, the former walk-on completed 3 of 4 passes (with one interception) for 58 yards while Daniels owned the day, completing 28 of 41 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
Suffice it to say, going forward Bennett didn’t seem to be plans for the 2021 campaign.
“The guy was taking 3s this time last year,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said of Bennett earlier this spring. “He was taking reps as a 3 or sparingly. He wasn’t getting a lot of reps.”
But in the 12 months since last year’s G-Day affair, Daniels couldn’t stay healthy (and then couldn’t get his job back and now resides in the transfer portal), No. 2 quarterback Carson Beck was not up to the task and Bennett got the call, and with his teammates enjoyed a storybook ending as the Bulldogs won their first national championship in more than four decades.
It may be that Bennett doesn’t see much time on the field again this time around as Smart likely will want to see how his other quarterbacks — Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Jackson Muschamp and Gunnar Stockton among them — handle their assignments. But there’s little question Bennett will receive every and all consideration at the position leading up to the Bulldogs opener against Oregon on Sept. 3 in Atlanta.
“Stetson is really taking on the role we’ve asked him to do,” Smart said earlier this spring. “He’s been a good leader. He’s playing the best football he’s played since being here, and he continues to get better. I want to see him continue to do that. I want him to continue to get reps, so he can grow.”
Even though he led the Georgia offense during its 11-1 run last season, Bennett was not necessarily favorite of every fan, and having survived through just about every permutation imaginable in order to play college football, he knows he’s got to produce to keep his job.
“You’d like to say that you always prepare to be the guy and you always work the same that you would,” he said. “We’re all human and you’re kind of like ‘Jeez, sometimes it seems like I’m not going to play at all,’ but now…somebody comes in that’s better than me, they're going to start, it’s the University of Georgia.”
There is no argument that Smart has turned G-Day into something special. Georgia has averaged more than 70,000 fans during Smart’s six years at the helm. There’s a $5 admission charge for this year’s game, which will also be televised live on ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.