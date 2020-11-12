Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Poitevint
Record: 1-7, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 42-7
Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Reggie Stancil
Record: 3-3, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 27-0
Though both football teams are winless in region play, either Mountain View or Peachtree Ridge will be headed to the playoffs this year as part of five-team, Region 8-AAAAAAA. The winner of Friday night’s game takes a big step toward that goal, while the loser faces long odds of reaching the postseason. Both have challenging regular-season finales next week — the Bears against North Gwinnett and the Lions against Mill Creek.
Peachtree Ridge got off to a 3-0 start before an opponent’s issues with COVID-19 forced a delay in the season. Since that quarantine hiatus, the Lions have lost three straight. They battled favored North Gwinnett close last Friday, staying within 14-0 at halftime, but couldn’t muster enough offense against the Bulldogs’ stout defense.
Mountain View has lost seven straight since a season-opening win over Shiloh — a product of one of the state’s most difficult schedules. Justin Greene was a bright spot for the Bears in last week’s loss to Collins Hill with eight tackles (three for losses), one sack and two quarterback hurries.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mountain View won 28-6 last year
Location: Peachtree Ridge High School
