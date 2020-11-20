LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett’s football team looked playoff-ready with a 59-14 win over host Mountain View in Friday night’s regular-season finale.
The Bulldogs, seeded second in Region 8-AAAAAAA for the state playoffs, jumped ahead 22-7 after a quarter and 36-7 at halftime.
Marcus McFarlane had 10 rushes for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and Ethan Washington rushed eight times for 101 yards and three scores. Barrett Carter carried four times for 96 yards and a score, a 47-yarder for an early 7-0 lead.
Kayden McDonald’s 9-yard TD run put North up two scores before Mountain View’s Nathan Payne threw a 4-yard TD pass to Mason Kidd to trim the lead. Payne completed 13 of 28 passes for 230 yards a pair of TDs, and his top receivers were Mossiah Carter (four catches, 98 yards), Marcus Brand (two catches, 74 yards) and Zay Wilson (six catches, 51 yards).
North responded with Washington’s 28-yard TD run late in the first quarter, then scored twice in the second quarter — a 49-yard TD pass from Washington to Seth Anderson and a 1-yard TD run by McFarlane.
Washington had a 3-yard TD run, Cody Leach had a 33-yard field goal and Washington tacked on a 15-yard TD run for a 52-7 lead in the third quarter.
Payne threw a 71-yard TD pass to Brand late in the third before McFarlane closed the scoring with a 49-yard TD run early in the fourth.
