Duluth Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Cam Jones
Record: 2-2, 1-1 region
Last week: Beat Berkmar 60-16
Discovery Titans (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Efrem Hill
Record: 2-3, 1-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Two teams eager to make the playoffs meet up Friday night in Lawrenceville, and a victory in this one would be a huge step toward that goal. Discovery has never made the postseason in its young history, and Duluth hasn’t made it since 1994.
The Titans had a bye last week after a 33-21 victory over Berkmar two weeks ago. In that game, they took advantage of stellar offensive line play to rush for a school-record 294 yards, 180 from Richard Seay, who scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Rashad Ray (7 of 13 passing for 68 yards, eight rushes for 75 yards, two TDs), Jadon Wortham (seven rushes for 54 yards) and Devin Martin (four catches for 61 yards) also excelled in the win over Berkmar.
The Discovery defense was led by 10 tackles (nine solos, two for losses) by Ja’Quearies Stocker, as well as six tackles (five solos, three for losses), a sack and a quarterback hurry from Eduardo Trejo. J.J. Hawkins (three solo tackles, 2 sacks) and Christian Gray (six tackles, five solos, one sack) also stood out.
Duluth played the same Berkmar team last week and rolled to a 60-16 victory, scoring the most points by a Wildcats team since 1985. Much of that offensive success came from Nyle Ervin, who rushed 14 times for 166 yards and two TDs and caught three passes for 73 yards and another score against Berkmar. He is well on his way to a 1,000-yard season with 614 rushing yards and five TDs through four games.
Duluth quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV has thrown for 1,102 yards and 10 TDs through four games.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Discovery won 34-0 last year
Location: Discovery High School
