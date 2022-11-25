It’s been quite some time since the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders have been in playoff contention this late in the NFL season heading into their Week 12 meeting in Landover, Md.
The Falcons (5-6) are a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division, while the Commanders (6-5) are just a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final wild-card spot in the playoffs.
“It’s a big game for both teams,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “When you get into the holiday season you want to be in games that matter.”
It’s been several years since the Falcons and Commanders have played a game that will been as significant as the one they will play on Sunday. The Falcons have had four straight losing seasons, while Washington hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.
Both teams are coming off victories, though Atlanta’s 27-24 win over the Bears was much costlier than the Commanders’ 23-10 win against Houston.
Tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham suffered knee injuries that caused them to be placed on injured reserve, meaning they are out for at least four games.
"I did not go to medical school so I listen to the experts," Smith said. "Obviously it's important with a player of Kyle's caliber, and I understand why it's newsworthy and people want to know, but I, not trying to be evasive, let the guys who are medical experts handle it."
Pitts, who tore his MCL, has 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns this season, while Graham has 15 tackles and has teamed with Grady Jarrett to form on the league’s best interior duos.
The Commanders rely heavily on the run, as Antonio Gibson has rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns on 121 carries, in addition to catching 37 passes for 284 yards and two scores. Brian Robinson Jr. has 362 yards and two touchdowns on 108 carries.
Terry McLaurin, who has 50 receptions for 792 yards and two scores, and Curtis Samuel, who has 48 receptions for 493 yards and three scores, will test a Falcons defense that allows 389.4 yards per game, third-most in the league.
Marcus Mariota has been inconsistent this season, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,878 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, in addition to rushing for 372 yards and four scores on 86 carries.
“I try to be the best version of my myself here for these guys and try to win games. What other people think, I have no control over or no say in that,” Mariota said “That's nature of the beast, especially at the position. People are entitled to their opinions, people can say what they want; at the end of the day, nothing that I can do can make those guys think differently, I've just got to play better."
The Falcons, who own the league’s third-best rushing attack that averages 169.4 yards per game, will be looking to run the ball effectively against the Commanders, who yield an average of just 103.1 yards per game on the ground, sixth-best in the league.
Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 498 yards and a score on 110 carries, with Cordarrelle Patterson adding 454 yards and five touchdowns on 86 carries. Caleb Huntley has rushed for 335 yards and a touchdown on 70 carries.
The Falcons also have a huge advantage on special teams. Patterson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making history with his NFL record ninth kickoff return for a touchdown on Sunday.
It was the Falcons’ first kickoff return for a touchdown since Eric Weems’ 102-yard return in the second quarter of a 48-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs in January 2011. It was Atlanta’s first in the regular season since Weems took one back 102 yards in a 28-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in December 2010.
"I'm just thankful for the opportunity and being in the record book," Patterson said. "I said I'm not finished. I have a lot of football left to do."
Whether Patterson and the Falcons will reach their lofty goals, which include a spot in the playoffs that seemed highly unlikely entering the season, could depend on if the Falcons can stop Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
The Collins Hill High School alum has led Washington to wins in four of its past five games after Carson Wentz fractured his finger against the Chicago Bears in Week 6.
Heinicke has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions as he’s led the Commanders back to relevancy. Washington hasn't been over .500 this late in the season since 2018.
He also had one of the best games of his career the last time he faced the Falcons. Heinicke went 23-for-33 passing for 290 yards with three touchdowns, including two in the final four minutes, in a 34-30 win in Week 4 last season.
"It's a dream come true," Heinicke said. "Every week, I just approach it like it's my last week playing and try to have fun with it."
