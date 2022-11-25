NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

It’s been quite some time since the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders have been in playoff contention this late in the NFL season heading into their Week 12 meeting in Landover, Md.

The Falcons (5-6) are a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division, while the Commanders (6-5) are just a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final wild-card spot in the playoffs.

Recommended for you