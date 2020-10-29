©Dale Zanine 2020_09_11 00959_1.JPG
Buy Now

Meadowcreek’s Andre Craig returns a kick against South Gwinnett Friday night at Meadowcreek. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Meadowcreek Mustangs (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Jason Carrera

Record: 2-5, 1-2 region

Last week: Had a bye

Dunwoody Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Michael Nash

Record: 0-4, 0-2 region

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 63-0

Meadowcreek has lost five of its last six games, navigating through a difficult portion of the schedule. All five losses were to top teams, including South Gwinnett (4-2 record), Lambert (4-3) and East Coweta (6-1) in non-region play. Before last week’s bye, the Mustangs lost back-to-back games to the two region frontrunners, Archer and unbeaten Norcross.

But the news isn’t all bad. The one win during that stretch was a big one, 39-28 over Duluth on Oct. 2. Duluth is off to a 4-2 start, so owning a tiebreaker is big for the Mustangs.

The remaining schedule also is favorable with winless Dunwoody up first. The Wildcats just lost 63-0 to Class A Fellowship Christian last week. Beyond that, Meadowcreek has games against Berkmar and Discovery, who have one win each. A strong finish can get the Mustangs to 5-5 and back in the playoffs.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Location: North DeKalb Stadium

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.