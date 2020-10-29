Meadowcreek Mustangs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Carrera
Record: 2-5, 1-2 region
Last week: Had a bye
Dunwoody Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Michael Nash
Record: 0-4, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 63-0
Meadowcreek has lost five of its last six games, navigating through a difficult portion of the schedule. All five losses were to top teams, including South Gwinnett (4-2 record), Lambert (4-3) and East Coweta (6-1) in non-region play. Before last week’s bye, the Mustangs lost back-to-back games to the two region frontrunners, Archer and unbeaten Norcross.
But the news isn’t all bad. The one win during that stretch was a big one, 39-28 over Duluth on Oct. 2. Duluth is off to a 4-2 start, so owning a tiebreaker is big for the Mustangs.
The remaining schedule also is favorable with winless Dunwoody up first. The Wildcats just lost 63-0 to Class A Fellowship Christian last week. Beyond that, Meadowcreek has games against Berkmar and Discovery, who have one win each. A strong finish can get the Mustangs to 5-5 and back in the playoffs.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: North DeKalb Stadium
