Duluth’s football season already is a major success thanks to the program’s first playoff berth since 1994 and first state playoff berth since 1986. It takes another step with Friday’s first-round game at Milton, the Region 5-AAAAAAA champion and one of the favorites for the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
The Eagles have won eight straight since an Aug. 27 loss to North Cobb thanks in large part to a high-scoring offense. They have averaged 50.8 points over their last six games, scoring at least 42 in each game over that span. Milton is loaded with top recruits, led by five-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton, the state’s top-ranked junior, and senior tight end Jack Nickel, a Michigan State commitment.
Opponents have been able to score on Milton on occasion (North Cobb scored 40, McEachern scored 29, Alpharetta scored 27 and Roswell scored 34), which is encouraging for a Duluth offense led by quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV. Ratliff has thrown for 2,968 yads and 27 touchdowns, spreading the ball to playmakers at receiver like Rishon Spencer (50-834-8), Caylon Washington (38-757-8) and Evan Thomas (35-827-7).
