Player of the Year award-winners Zaria Hurston of Norcross, Diana Collins of Brookwood and Kaleigh Addie of Greater Atlanta Christian headlined the 29 Gwinnett selections on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams for the 2021-22 high school season.
Hurston (Class AAAAAAA North) and Collins (Class AAAAAAA South) swept the top girls honors in Georgia’s highest classification, while Addie was the Class AAA North Player of the Year.
Hurston was joined on the AAAAAAA North All-State Team by teammate Jania Akins, as well as Aaliyah Hunt of Peachtree Ridge, Taniya McGowan of Archer and Paris Fillingame of Collins Hill. Brookwood’s NeKaya Williams and Grayson’s Catherine Alben joined Collins on the AAAAAAA South list.
Gwinnett had 10 boys players earn all-state honors in AAAAAAA — Berkmar’s Malique Ewin and Jameel Rideout, North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey and Thomas Allard, Collins Hill’s Ethan Davis, Norcross’ London Johnson and Jerry Deng and Archer’s Damoni Harrison on the North list and Grayson’s Chauncey Wiggins and Tyrese Elliott on the South list.
In AAAAAA North, Gwinnett’s all-state boys selections were Dacula’s Lamariyon Jordan, Shiloh’s Trevon Payton and Buford’s Alahn Sumler, while the all-state girls picks in that class included Lazaria Spearman of Dacula and Ava Grace Watson of Buford.
Jaci Bolden joined Addie on the AAA North All-State Team, while GAC’s Josh Fulton made the boys all-state team in that classification. The Class A Private North honorees included Providence Christian’s Tony Carpio, Hebron Christian’s Jessie Parish and Wesleyan’s Chit Chat Wright.
