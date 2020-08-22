ATLANTA — Behind a brace from Pity Martinez, Atlanta United defeated Nashville SC 2-0 Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the club’s first match in the continuation of the MLS regular season schedule.

Martinez scored in each half while Brad Guzan made five saves to preserve the clean sheet. New addition Cubo Torres registered an assist, in addition to Mo Adams and Eric Remedi each picking up their first of the 2020 season. 

Atlanta broke through in the 40th minute as Martinez nimbly sliced through the Nashville defense before finishing through Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis’ legs. Remedi set the play up with a 40-yard ball right to Martinez’s feet, whose first touch played him into the box where he then deked Walker Zimmerman to have an open shot on goal. There, Martinez struck it with his left foot through the legs of Willis and into the back of the net.

Interim head coach Stephen Glass made one change at halftime, bringing on Miles Robinson for Fernando Meza, who took a knock in the first half. Glass also brought on Adams and Torres later in the half, with each combining to set up the second goal in the 87th minute. The play started with Martinez in Atlanta’s half feeding a through ball for Torres. Allowing the play to build, Torres played Adams toward the end line, where Adams then played back for Martinez. The Argentine hammered his first touch into the upper left corner, sealing his first two-goal performance in an MLS match.

Atlanta United (3-3-0, 9 points) returns to action Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Inter Miami FC (8 p.m., FOX Sports South), the first time Atlanta has faced the expansion team. Atlanta returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29 against Orlando City SC (3:30 p.m., Univision).

