Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring his second goal during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 hammers the golden spike after the match the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United forward Adam Jahn #14 gestures with replacement forward Erick Torres #31 during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Win is displayed on the Halo board after Atlanta United wins the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United defender George Bello #21 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes #4 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United Interim Head Coach Stephen Glass watches during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United players warm up before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United huddles before the start of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring a goals during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring a goals during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 passes the ball during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 in action before scoring a goal during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
The locker room setup before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 in action during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Scene setters before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Scene setters before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Detail images of the supporters’ section before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring his second goal during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 hammers the golden spike after the match the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
Atlanta United forward Adam Jahn #14 gestures with replacement forward Erick Torres #31 during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Adam Jahn Erick Torres
Win is displayed on the Halo board after Atlanta United wins the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Photography Assistant
Atlanta United defender George Bello #21 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
George Bello
Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes #4 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Anton Walkes
Atlanta United Interim Head Coach Stephen Glass watches during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Stephen Glass
Atlanta United players warm up before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
group
Atlanta United huddles before the start of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
group
the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Photography Assistant
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring a goals during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring a goals during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 passes the ball during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Brad Guzan
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 in action before scoring a goal during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
The locker room setup before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Team Photographer
Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 in action during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Brooks Lennon
Scene setters before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Team Photographer
Scene setters before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Team Photographer
Detail images of the supporters’ section before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Photography Assistant
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
ATLANTA — Behind a brace from Pity Martinez, Atlanta United defeated Nashville SC 2-0 Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the club’s first match in the continuation of the MLS regular season schedule.
Martinez scored in each half while Brad Guzan made five saves to preserve the clean sheet. New addition Cubo Torres registered an assist, in addition to Mo Adams and Eric Remedi each picking up their first of the 2020 season.
1 of 29
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring a goals during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 hammers the golden spike after the match the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United forward Adam Jahn #14 gestures with replacement forward Erick Torres #31 during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Win is displayed on the Halo board after Atlanta United wins the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United defender George Bello #21 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring his second goal during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes #4 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United Interim Head Coach Stephen Glass watches during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United players warm up before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United huddles before the start of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring a goals during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 passes the ball during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 in action before scoring a goal during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
The locker room setup before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 in action during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Scene setters before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Scene setters before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Detail images of the supporters’ section before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Scenes from Saturday night's Atlanta United-Nashville FC match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
1 of 29
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring a goals during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 hammers the golden spike after the match the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
Atlanta United forward Adam Jahn #14 gestures with replacement forward Erick Torres #31 during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Adam Jahn Erick Torres
Win is displayed on the Halo board after Atlanta United wins the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Photography Assistant
Atlanta United defender George Bello #21 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
George Bello
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring his second goal during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes #4 in action during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Anton Walkes
Atlanta United Interim Head Coach Stephen Glass watches during the second half of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Stephen Glass
Atlanta United players warm up before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
group
Atlanta United huddles before the start of the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
group
the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Photography Assistant
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 celebrates after scoring a goals during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 passes the ball during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Brad Guzan
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez #10 in action before scoring a goal during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Gonzalo Pity Martinez
The locker room setup before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Team Photographer
Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 in action during the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Brooks Lennon
Scene setters before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Team Photographer
Scene setters before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Team Photographer
Detail images of the supporters’ section before the match against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday August 22, 2020. This is part of the first phase of the continuation of MLS’ 25th season. While the club works to refine the health and safety protocols for Atlanta United events in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the three home matches of this first phase will be played with no fans in attendance. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)
Photography Assistant
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
August 22, 2020; Atlanta, Ga; Nashville Sound at Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium. (Adam Hagy for Nashville Sound)
Adam Hagy
Atlanta broke through in the 40th minute as Martinez nimbly sliced through the Nashville defense before finishing through Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis’ legs. Remedi set the play up with a 40-yard ball right to Martinez’s feet, whose first touch played him into the box where he then deked Walker Zimmerman to have an open shot on goal. There, Martinez struck it with his left foot through the legs of Willis and into the back of the net.
Interim head coach Stephen Glass made one change at halftime, bringing on Miles Robinson for Fernando Meza, who took a knock in the first half. Glass also brought on Adams and Torres later in the half, with each combining to set up the second goal in the 87th minute. The play started with Martinez in Atlanta’s half feeding a through ball for Torres. Allowing the play to build, Torres played Adams toward the end line, where Adams then played back for Martinez. The Argentine hammered his first touch into the upper left corner, sealing his first two-goal performance in an MLS match.
Atlanta United (3-3-0, 9 points) returns to action Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Inter Miami FC (8 p.m., FOX Sports South), the first time Atlanta has faced the expansion team. Atlanta returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29 against Orlando City SC (3:30 p.m., Univision).
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.