CUMMING – Grayson split the first two games of a three-game baseball series with Forsyth Central on Tuesday, winning 2-0 in Game 1 and falling 1-0 in the nightcap of a Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal series.
Forsyth Central pitcher Will Robbins was dominant in Game 2, pitching a complete-game shutout and striking out 17 batters.
“I was feeling all my pitches tonight,” Robbins said. “Whenever I have all my stuff, the game just comes more fluid. I’m able to throw all my pitches for strikes. It just seems more effective, and we get the job done easier.”
Robbins allowed only four baserunners in Game 2 on three hits and one walk.
De'Yon Cannon, Anthony Polanco and Blane Holliday accounted for the Rams' hits off the Georgia Southern signee. Holliday had a double in the seventh and was on third with two outs, but the Rams couldn't get him home.
“Will’s thrown well all year,” Central coach Kevin McCollum said. “We’ve been going with him Game 2, so if we had a chance to close somebody out, that’s our guy on the mound. And if we had to win to stay alive, he’s the guy to have on the mound, and he did his job tonight.”
Central scored its only run in the top of the second, when Stevie Lyons’ ground ball turned into an error that allowed Tyler Smith to score.
With Robbins dealing, the run turned out to be enough for Central to force a Game 3. Grayson also got stellar work on the mound in the nightcap with Rayne Fry starting and pitching five innings with just the one unearned run and five strikeouts. He was followed by Ryan Mahoney and Jayson Barber, who each threw an inning of scoreless relief.
“It comes down to one game tomorrow,” McCollum said. “We didn’t swing it as well as I’d like to see today, and we had some opportunities and didn’t capitalize. They pitched well and kept us off-balance, and hopefully we can swing it a little bit better tomorrow.”
The Rams' Tyler Gray turned in a complete-game shutout of his own in Game 1, scattering three hits and striking out five batters across seven innings. Gray needed only 87 pitches to get through the outing.
Grady Bryant and Cannon each went 2-for-3 in the win, as Bryant’s RBI single plated Cannon and capped a two-run third inning for the Rams. One of Cannon's hits was a double. Kam Byrd added a hit and scored a run for Grayson.
The teams are scheduled to play Game 3 in Cumming at 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
