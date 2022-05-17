LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team needed two wins on Tuesday to keep its 2022 season alive at the Lawrenceville Bracket of the 2022 NAIA Opening Round.
The Grizzlies got the first victory with a 3-0 victory against the University of Michigan-Dearborn. However, they lost 5-2 to Saint Xavier University (Ill.) in the nightcap.
GGC concluded the season with a 36-20 record and won the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference championship.
“We left too many runners on base in this tournament," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "We got 16 hits today across the two games and only scored five runs. We just didn’t execute today. Defensively, we need to make some sharper plays. It’s hard to overcome those things happening.”
The team’s three runs against the Wolverines (30-13) came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sophomore pinch hitter Kloey Goins came off the bench to hit a two-run single to right field that brought home freshmen Angelica Gallegos and Lindzie Owen. A few batters later, junior Sydney Pelaez lined an RBI double to score Goins.
Freshman pitcher Kailyn Berry struck out six batters and allowed just one hit in picking up her 11th victory of the season.
In the nightcap, Saint Xavier (38-7) jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first four innings. Brittany Schultz hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the third inning. One inning later, Maddie Meisl scored on the back end of a double steal attempt to double the Cougars’ lead.
The No. 2-seeded Grizzlies battled back as senior Piper Wagner hit an RBI single up the middle to score Pelaez in the top of the fifth inning. The base hit cut GGC’s deficit to 2-1.
However, Saint Xavier added three key insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the victory and advance into the championship round of the tournament.
Wagner lined an RBI double to right-center field in the top of the seventh inning to bring home sophomore Josie Haulk and bring the Grizzlies within the 5-2 final margin.
Wagner concluded her standout career at the NAIA Opening Round. The three-time All-American holds GGC program career records with 24 home runs and 59 doubles. She also recorded 204 hits and helped the Grizzlies advance to two NAIA World Series.
“Piper has been a part of half (five) of our program’s (10) seasons, was a member of two World Series teams, went overseas with us, and was a big reason we were off to a good start in 2020,” said Ihlenburg. “This has been her first injury-free season. There aren’t many better middle infielders in the country with her power and range. She’s a player you’re proud to have in your program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.