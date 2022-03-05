GULF SHORES, Ala. – Senior shortstop Piper Wagner became the sixth different Grizzly to record a walk-off base hit during the 2022 campaign as the No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team defeated No. 6 Columbia College (Mo.) 3-2 during Saturday’s action at the Gulf Coast Invitational.
The Grizzlies (13-10) fell 2-0 to No. 13 Central Methodist University (Mo.) later in the day to complete the tournament with a 2-2 record.
GGC never trailed in the first contest of the day. Junior Sydney Pelaez scored in the bottom of the first inning when a fielding error by Columbia’s shortstop opened the opportunity for an unearned run.
That 1-0 lead was short-lived as Columbia tied the contest in the top of the second inning.
Junior Lea McFadden gave GGC a 2-1 lead in the fifth frame with a single that brought home Wagner from second base. But once again the Cougars tied the game in the next half inning.
Junior starting pitcher Alexa Good kept Columbia (6-7) off the scoreboard the rest of the way, allowing the Grizzlies to record their sixth walk-off victory of the season. Pelaez started the rally after getting hit by a pitch. An infield single from sophomore Kloey Goins advanced Pelaez to second base. That set things up for Wagner, a 2021 NAIA second All-America team member, who smashed an RBI double to center field to score Pelaez for the game-winning run.
Good struck out seven batters to pick up her 10th victory of the season.
In the second game, Central Methodist (8-1) took advantage of two GGC errors in the top of the second inning to score a pair of runs. That’s all the team needed as the Grizzlies were limited to just two hits.
