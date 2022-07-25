Piper Wagner played many positions — including shortstop and pitcher — for the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team.
She just completed her senior season, leaving a major void for the NAIA power.
“I literally played (softball) my whole life, like it's the same routine that I know day in and day out, and it became a little bit easier in the fact that I just loved being out there,” Wagner said of her softball career.
Wagner, who graduated from GGC this spring, finished her career as a four-time All-American player and holds the school record for home runs. The Lassiter High School grad was a member of the 2018 and 2019 teams that reached the NAIA World Series, and she went 19-1 in the pitching circle during her 2018 season. She also has many more accomplishments and records from her time at GGC.
“It was good, just to know I left my mark on the program and people would remember me,” Wagner said of one of her records, career home runs (24).
Wagner has played softball since she was 4 years old. She describes her father as being a huge influence on her career.
“I just remember playing Wiffle ball in the street and then next thing you know, I was growing up," she said. "I started in the YMCA leagues, and then it just took off from there.”
Her father coached her up to her freshman year of high school until he switched to coaching her sister. She said he always motivated and pushed her to be a better all-around player. Her dad took video and kept her stats for every event of her college career.
“He could still be a coach when I needed him to be, but no matter what, he was always my No. 1 supporter,” Wagner said.
Another influential person in Wagner’s softball career was GGC assistant coach John Ihlenburg. Wagner said his knowledge of the game and willingness to help is what stood out to her.
GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg described Wagner as being a dynamic player with a high softball IQ.
“She not only carries strength, but she's a very intelligent softball player," Kat Ihlenburg said. "So, she has that intuition that you want on the out, on the field with making plays and certainly knowing where to look for the next play."
Ihlenburg said Wagner is extremely friendly and gregarious. She said she always has a smile on her face and people just felt happy around her, adding it was easy to see Wagner was excited to go to work in the field or weight room.
As a player, Wagner played many positions for the Grizzlies. She started as a pitcher her freshman season, and as a sophomore, she began as a pitcher, but then played outfield. For her final two seasons, she was the starting shortstop, her favorite position.
“I just feel like everybody in the field looks to you for guidance and I just loved being out there," Wagner said of her shortstop role. "I love defense. Like I love trying to make the plays and just having fun out there with everybody."
During her versatile career, Wagner has faced a fair share of injuries. She suffered a meniscus tear, a badly sprained ankle, a cut-open knee and a severe back spasm. Despite these injuries, Wagner always kept a positive mindset, her coach said.
Wagner’s back unexpectedly spasmed in her last regular-season game this year, but she refused to be taken out of the batting lineup and persevered. She intended to record a hit to get to first base, and instead she hit an opposite-field home run.
“No matter what, I wanted to be the best,” Wagner said.
In order to improve throughout her career, Wagner competed with herself every day. She always wanted to be better than the day before. She said it was hard work that always kept her going and she found ways she could help the team succeed.
Ihlenburg said her leader always knew what the team needed and how to help them.
Outside of games and practices, Wagner shared special memories with her team, including a trip to Taiwan and the two World Series appearances in Orlando, Florida and Springfield, Missouri. She said the first part of the trip was full of fun activities and the second part was all business. Those trips allowed Wagner and her teammates to form strong bonds.
Wagner, who graduated from GGC with a marketing degree, now works part-time at TPC Sugarloaf, and she also works part-time with the Braves Premium Partnerships at Truist Park.
She is hoping to be hired as the trainee position for premium partnerships when the Braves’ season ends. Wagner said she loves the job and loves getting to go to every game.
As far as her future, Wagner has no set plan. She is open to wherever her life and career take her.
“I would love to learn new things and try different jobs and see what happens,” Wagner said.
