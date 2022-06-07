Three Georgia Gwinnett College softball players have received All-America accolades from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for their play during the 2022 season.
Senior shortstop Piper Wagner earned first-team honors while junior catcher Sydney Pelaez and junior outfielder Lea McFadden were named to the second team.
Wagner led the Grizzlies in nine offensive statistics, including a .405 batting average, and set a single-season school record with 12 home runs – performances gaining her Continental Athletic Conference 2022 Player of the Year honors. She drove in 55 runs, scored 49 more runs, and had 18 doubles and three triples, while being 14-for-14 in stolen bases attempts.
The Marietta, Georgia, native finished her career with program records for home runs (24), doubles (59) and total bases (343). Wagner also ranks among the top five GGC players all-time for batting average (.394), games played (201), games started (190), hits (204), runs batted in (133), runs scored (129), and slugging percentage (.662).
Pelaez had a .405 batting average, 62 hits and a career-high six home runs this spring. She also scored 47 runs and had 15 doubles while having 33 runs batted in – credentials earning all-conference honors and being named to the CAC all-tournament team.
The Tampa, Florida, native has hit 13 home runs, and tallied 107 RBI and 167 hits in 162 career games. Pelaez also has scored 111 runs and recorded 45 doubles as a Grizzly.
McFadden tallied 70 hits to post a .398 batting average in 56 games to earn all-CAC honors for the regular season and championship tournament. She spent this spring in center field after being an infielder during the 2019-21 seasons. The Marietta, Georgia, native recorded 14 doubles, drove in 38 runs, had seven stolen bases, hit two home runs, and had a .511 slugging percentage.
Georgia Gwinnett College had a 36-20 record in 2022 and were ranked No. 12 in the final NAIA poll of the regular season. The team won the inaugural CAC softball championship and hosted the NAIA Opening Round for the sixth consecutive postseason.
