LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team won its sixth straight game, sweeping a doubleheader against No. 15 Truett-McConnell University 3-2 and 3-1 Saturday evening at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
Junior Piper Wagner hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to score the winning run in the opener before tossing a complete game in the pitching circle during the second contest.
The Grizzlies (24-8) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the opener following run-scoring base hits from sophomore Lea McFadden and freshman Kloey Goins. Goins’ double allowed McFadden to score from first base.
However, Truett-McConnell (24-10) answered with two runs in the fourth inning to tie the game.
Keeping the Bears in check the rest of the way was sophomore pitcher Alexa Good, who tied a school record with 14 strikeouts. She also had the same total in a performance against Asbury University on February 23.
In the second game, GGC pushed across three runs in the fourth inning and rode Wagner’s strong pitching to pick up the victory.
Freshman Josie Haulk tied the game, 1-1, with a run-scoring single. Then, McFadden followed with a RBI single to score junior Brooke Parker. A sacrifice fly by Goins gave the Grizzlies the decisive 3-1 lead.
GGC collected eight hits in both games, led by McFadden’s 5-for-7 performance at the plate. She went 3-for-3 in the second contest. Goins and Parker each tallied multiple hits during the opening extra-inning victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.