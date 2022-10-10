Georgia didn’t play like a football team worthy of being called the nation’s top-ranked team for much of its 42-10 victory over Auburn, but the Bulldogs did enough to prove they merited a return to the top of the poll.

Second-ranked Georgia slogged through the first half en route to taking a 14-0 halftime lead against visiting Auburn before blowing out the Tigers in the second half to win the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry for the 15th time in the past 18 meetings on Saturday.

