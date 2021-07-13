Parkview grad Logan Cerny was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 10th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound center fielder, a standout at Troy University (Ala.) the past three years, went in the No. 295 overall position, slotted for a $146,300 signing bonus, Monday night.
"I am excited to be selected by such a great organization, and I'm pumped to get down to Florida and get started," Cerny said in a Troy release. "This has been a long time coming, and I am thankful to have a great support system around me. I had a chance to go to Philly this summer and got to meet a lot of people, go on the field and it was a great time. I am super thankful for my time at Troy. I met a lot of great people who pushed me to where I am today and helped me grow as a person on and off the field."
Cerny was an All-Sun Belt and All-District selection last season after hitting .332 with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, 17 doubles and four triples. He finished the year with a 1.118 OPS and led the Sun Belt Conference in slugging percentage, doubles and triples while ranking second in home runs and total bases.
His offensive attack was well-balanced as he ranked seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage (.424), fourth in runs scored (49), eighth in hits (64), fourth in RBIs and 11th in stolen bases (11).
Cerny was limited to nine games in 2020 because of injury and the COVID-19 pandemic stoppage, but hit .267 in 2019 as a freshman with nine home runs, 42 RBIs, 12 doubles and four triples.
