PHILADELPHIA — The surging Philadelphia Phillies won their fifth straight Saturday night, and handed the Atlanta Braves a 4-1 loss.
The Phillies took an early lead on Josh Tomlin, thanks to a three-run home run from Rhys Hoskins, and Zach Eflin made it stand with a solid seven innings.
Atlanta (18-14) saw its division lead shrink to two games over the Phillies (14-14).
Braves starter Josh Tomlin gave up the early lead by allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks in 4 1/3 innings. The homer by Hoskins prevented him from a solid outing.
Atlanta managed just five hits. Johan Camargo brought the Braves’ only run home with a solo homer off Eflin.
