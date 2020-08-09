PHILADELPHIA — Jake Arrieta shut down the Atlanta Braves in a 5-0 Philadelphia Phillies victory Saturday night.
The 2015 National League Cy Young winner gave up only three hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out six for his first win since June 30, 2019.
Braves starter Kyle Wright gave up a solo home run to J.T. Realmuto and a three-run homer to Jay Bruce, both in the fourth inning, for a 4-0 lead. Philadelphia tacked on a single run in the eighth inning.
Atlanta fell to 9-6 on the season, while the Phillies improved to 4-4. The teams play a doubleheader of seven-inning games Sunday at 1 p.m. to make up for Friday’s rainout.
Adeny Hechavarria had two of Atlanta’s four hits.
